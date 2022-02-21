If you’re taking shots at a dinner party, I want an invite. But before you come at me saying how dare I support shots at a dinner party, take a beat. Lots of cultures around the world incorporate shooting spirits into the fabric of a dinner party, especially those who hail from countries in Eastern Europe. In fact, I have fond memories of dinner parties with Russian friends that involve great food, ice-cold vodka, and pickles as a chaser. In other words, spirits that hail from the same place as the cuisine are always welcome at the table.

The only time I’d avoid shots during a dinner party is if your sole goal in taking them is simply to become more inebriated. In that case, leave the Fireball for the dive bar.