You’ve probably taken a shot or two in your life — we know we have. But you may not have noticed that the shot that came with your beer at your local dive bar last week was a lot smaller than the one you got on your last trip to Tokyo, or somehow a lot bigger than the one you had in Berlin a few years ago. That’s because, while you might think a shot of whiskey is a shot of whiskey no matter where in the world you are, the size of a shot glass actually varies by country.

So how big is a shot glass? Shot glass sizes, or volumes, typically range from 0.67 ounces (in places like Denmark and Germany) to just over two ounces (in places like Japan and Israel). In the United States, a shot is 1.48 ounces (which, we know, seems kind of random). Below, check out the different shot glass sizes in 22 countries around the world — and definitely keep them in mind the next time you’re at the bar.