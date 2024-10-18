A Sophisticated Sip: Introducing the New Rémy V

Some stories are etched in tradition; others are crafted in innovation. Then there are the ones that bridge both realms, building on the past and maintaining a legacy of excellence while also embracing the possibilities of tomorrow. Such is the story of Rémy V, Rémy Martin’s clear, unaged spirit — inspired by a rich history that’s been reimagined for the future.

Neither a Cognac nor your typical clear spirit, Rémy V offers a window into the ritual of creating and selecting eaux-de-vie — colorless, unaged spirits made from distilling wine exclusively from French grapes. This “water of life” is at the heart of every Rémy Martin creation, with Rémy V standing as a direct tribute to this tradition.

Drawn from the very essence of eaux-de-vie, Rémy V is a celebration of both the high-quality raw materials from which the spirit is created and the expertise of the individuals who care for and transform them.

Only ingredients from the most sought-after vineyards in the Cognac region are used. Those components, from grape maturation and harvest, to fermentation and distillation on the lees, are entrusted to the most attentive hands and creative minds — and it is through their work that this unique and versatile spirit is brought to life.

Rémy V also reflects one of the most important and solemn practices of the House of Rémy Martin and their winegrowing partners: the tasting of the new distillates in the tasting room. This activity is traditionally reserved for cellar master Baptiste Loiseau and his tasting committee and is a ritual designed to let them experience and assess the unaged eaux-de-vie.

The process involves reducing the ABV of the freshly distilled eaux-de-vie by half — from 70 percent ABV to 35 percent ABV — by adding water to it, which allows the ideal balance of aromas on the nose and structure on the palate to be identified. It also helps Loiseau and the committee determine the eaux-de-vie that are destined to become Rémy V.

Rémy V allows people to experience this tasting ritual themselves as the new formula will echo the exact process Loiseau and the tasting committee practice in the tasting room, resulting in a fresh, aromatic, and versatile spirit that delivers a moment of discovery that effectively brings the Maison Rémy Martin tradition, as well as their bold innovation, into every consumer’s home.

A Tribute to Ritual, a Testament to Ingenuity

Since its founding in 1724, Maison Rémy Martin has embodied unique expertise, time-honored craftsmanship, and forward-thinking artistry. Now, as they celebrate their 300th anniversary, Rémy Martin’s commitment to honor their rich heritage while still focusing on the future has not wavered. Knowledge is passed down as new dimensions of taste are explored. The finest traditions are celebrated along with the promise of what’s to come. The past and future are united in every extraordinary sip.

To See, Smell, and Taste Is to Believe

Rémy V is unlike any other spirit you’ve tried, combining the rich complexity and depth of a dark spirit with the lightness and flexibility of a white spirit. It can be enjoyed neat or over ice and can replace most white spirits to elevate many cocktail recipes: Where vodka can lack a distinctive taste, Rémy V is deeply flavorful and aromatic; where tequila can feel harsh or aggressive, Rémy V is smooth and balanced.

A treat for all the senses. Rémy V offers a balance of fruity and floral notes. The nose expresses vibrant, fruity aromas complemented by floral notes of rose, violet, and grapevine blossom. Its freshness is balanced by a rich, rounded texture thanks to distillation on the lees, offering subtle fruity and floral flavors, with a hint of citrus and mint.

The versatility of Rémy V means you can enjoy it in many ways, whether that’s simply straight from the bottle (if slightly chilled, even better!), or integrated into a cocktail, such as the ones below.

The Rémy V Lemon Drop

Take the traditional Lemon Drop to new heights by replacing the vodka with Rémy V.

Ingredients:

1½ ounces Rémy V

½ ounce Cointreau

½ ounce lemon juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Garnish: lemon or orange twist

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon or orange twist.

The Rémy V-Ta

Make your Margarita shine by opting for Rémy V instead of tequila.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Rémy V

½ ounce Cointreau

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

¼ ounce simple syrup

Garnish: lime wedge

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge and half salt rim (optional).

The Rémy V Spritz

Add some extra sparkle to your spritz by incorporating Rémy V.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Rémy V

¼ ounce fresh lemon juice

¼ ounce simple syrup

2 ounces sparkling wine or Champagne

Garnish: grapefruit peel

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice, except the sparkling wine or Champagne. Shake until chilled. Strain into a wine glass over fresh ice. Add sparkling wine or Champagne to top. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

Experience Rémy V, a spirit that connects past and present, tradition and innovation, in a way that’s uniquely Rémy Martin.

