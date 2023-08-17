9 Things to Put in Your Coffee to Up the Ante

If you’re anything like us, the only motivating factor for getting out of bed in the morning is the sweet, sacred promise of your morning cup of coffee. The aromas of the fresh grounds, the gurgling sound the pot makes when it’s near finishing… really, nothing else compares.

But that morning cup probably isn’t your only cup of joe for the day. Again, if you’re anything like us, you’re on that coffee grind all throughout the course of your day, consuming anywhere from two to four cups depending on the work/stress load. As much as we love coffee, after cup numero dos, the brew game can get a little boring, which is why we’ve come up with nine things to put in coffee that’ll spice up your caffeinated ritual. And even if you’ve just discovered the deep pleasures of coffee drinks, it can be tough to know what to add to coffee to make it taste as good as a brew made by a barista. Read on to find your ideal add-ins.

Cinnamon

If you find yourself ordering autumnal drinks at your closest coffee chain, this powder should be your new at-home staple. Cinnamon also has immune system-boosting properties, making this spicy addition a somewhat virtuous option. Adding a pinch of cinnamon powder or stirring the coffee with a cinnamon stick are both equally delicious.

Cardamom

This Turkish tradition adds an earthy, almost floral taste to your brew. Add a pinch of ground cardamom to your cup or throw in a few pods to your pre-ground beans for a warming, spicy boost.

Mint

We know it sounds crazy, but adding a fresh mint leaf or two to your cup of joe provides a soft, refreshing touch. A drop of peppermint oil will provide the same effects. Think Peppermint Mocha, just without the chocolate (though we aren’t opposed to adding a swirl of chocolate syrup for a makeshift caffeine-induced treat).

Cocoa Powder

On that note, cocoa powder works great, too! Chocolate lovers, this addition is for you. Rather than add a sugary syrup, try a teaspoon of cocoa powder to your cup. It will provide a rich, chocolatey addition to your afternoon caffeine fix. And if you’re one of those people who’s still new to the stuff and wonder what to add to coffee to make it taste better, cocoa can help to soften its bitter profile.

Salt

Brewed a bad pot of coffee and too lazy to remake it? We’ve all been there. But rather than suffer through the extreme bitterness of an over brewed pot, add a pinch of salt to your mug to counteract the unpleasant aftertaste.

Vanilla Extract

Rather than using processed, artificial syrups, look to natural extracts for the same delicious flavors. Vanilla is our favorite, though hazelnut extract is a close second. For an amaretto-type flavor, try almond extract, or make your own concoction of the three.

Ginger

We know, ginger in coffee sounds crazy. But if you love a solid gingerbread cookie, you’ll be addicted to this addition. Adding a couple slices of fresh ginger root to your coffee, or even a teaspoon of ginger powder, will make it taste like caffeinated Christmas in a glass. Enjoy with graham crackers for a delightful afternoon treat.

Espresso

The only problem with adding espresso to your coffee is that once you go Red Eye (coffee with a shot) you never go back. Amping up the flavor and caffeine with this additional potent shot is equally mouthwatering and eye-opening.

Booze

And for another type of shot… look to your liquor cabinet. Of all the things to put in coffee, this might be our favorite. Whether it’s Baileys, Jameson, or your favorite bourbon, adding a shot of booze to your coffee is a surefire way to up the ante. We recommend saving this addition for your late-afternoon cup.