Football Flavor: 6 Perfectly Paired Wine & Appetizer Recommendations

There’s been a shift this past week: The leaves aren’t quite as green, evenings are cooler, and, if you listen closely, you’ll hear the hum of sports talk radio and commentators emanating from seemingly every headphone, earbud, and television in America — which can mean only one thing.

The football season is upon us.

As any football lover knows, a viewing party isn’t complete without snacks to get you through halftime or a drink to celebrate the big win. The perfect combination of salty, delicious tailgating food and a satisfying beverage makes every touchdown dance that much more gratifying. So when you’re piling your grocery cart high with every chip and dip imaginable, consider rounding out the team with a bottle of Barefoot Wine, the Official Wine Sponsor of the NFL.

Like selecting your favorite team, choosing a go-to wine can be a daunting task. Barefoot is at your side as you navigate the intricacies of wine — making it easy to be a fan. No matter what you’re craving, there’s a Barefoot Wine at the ready to complement your snack of choice.

Pinot Grigio

Barefoot’s Pinot Grigio might just be the brand’s MVP. With a balanced flavor profile accentuated by notes of pear, this vibrant white wine pairs perfectly with charcuterie boards, soft pretzels, and hot dogs. The citrus finish adds just the right amount of acidity when sipped alongside a bowl of creamy onion dip.

Cabernet Sauvignon

For those who prefer richer fare when it comes to game time, Barefoot’s Cabernet Sauvignon is a great choice. A traditional red wine, this bottle provides aromas of ripe red fruits and enough acidity and structure to not only stand up against hearty foods like burgers and chili but also complement them.

Chardonnay

You could say this wine is as American as football — or apple pie. This Chardonnay is the only Barefoot wine that spends time in oak, which adds spiced, toasty notes on the palate. Layers of apple and vanilla offer a richness that goes great with salty nachos, popcorn, or buffalo chicken.

Moscato

If you’ve got a sweet tooth during halftime, pop open a bottle of Moscato. The floral, jasmine aroma gives way to tangerine and Mandarin orange notes. Lush and fruity, the lime finish on this wine helps accentuate the flavors of pulled pork, spicy wings, jalapeño poppers, and cake pops.

Pink Moscato

If the regular Moscato isn’t quite colorful enough for you, go for the Pink Moscato. Like the Moscato, this wine offers a lush jasmine aroma, but the raspberry and citrus notes lean more sweet than acidic. This bottle pairs best with the umami flavors of pizza.

Sauvignon Blanc

If it’s refreshing simplicity you’re after, opt for a bottle of Barefoot’s Sauvignon Blanc. A California-style white wine with nods to New Zealand winemaking, this crisp wine makes the perfect backdrop for your snack of choice. With notes of honeydew and nectarine, as well as a subtle hint of jalapeño, this wine pairs well with artichoke dip, as well as chips and guac.

No matter which team you’re a fan of, or tailgating food you enjoy, Barefoot Wine makes it easy. So rub your lucky penny, touch up your face paint, and keep your wine glass nearby — it’s game time.

This article is sponsored by Barefoot Wine.

