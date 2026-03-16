At the turn of the millennium, there were just three operational distilleries in Ireland: New Midleton and Cooley in the Republic of Ireland, and Bushmills in Northern Ireland. Today, there are around 50, with more planned facilities on the way. And while Jameson’s core offering remains a ubiquitous fixture, Irish whiskey’s growth has been powered by expansion at all rungs on the value ladder. According to DISCUS data, since 2003, the premium and super-premium Irish whiskey categories have grown by 1,053 percent and 2,769 percent, respectively.

Of course, with growth comes entrepreneurial growing pains. In many ways, Irish whiskey is still adapting to its own expansion. Today, producers fight for increasingly competitive shelf space, both domestically and abroad. Many have turned to the U.S. for a pipeline of distilling talent. And recent market headwinds have produced a stark reality check, leading to slowed growth and forcing several distilleries — including Waterford and Powerscourt — to enter receivership. Companies big and small are hoping it’s a temporary blip in a growth chart that, for nearly a quarter century, has almost always been up and to the right.

In some ways, sales only tell half the story. Whiskey itself paints a more colorful picture. And since 2000, Irish whiskey has had plenty of colorful bottlings, from market-defining megahits to tiny experiments that challenged the category’s very definition. Determining the most important bottles is (at best) a tough and inexact science. To help, we spoke with nine experts, enthusiasts, distillers, blenders, and influencers from across Irish whiskey. Below, we’ve gone in-depth on 16 of the most important Irish whiskeys released this century. Sláinte.

Jameson Pure Pot Still Limited Reserve (2000)

By the 1990s, 15-year-old Jameson whiskey wasn’t exactly a new concept. But in 1999, New Midleton master distiller Barry Crockett created it anew, focusing on a traditional single pot still style made from both malted and unmalted barley. The release hit global markets in 2000; for years after, it was the only single pot still Irish whiskey in the American market.

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“This 2000 release of a ‘pure pot still’ Irish whiskey, now legally called ‘pot still,’ was a game changer,” says Laurie O’Dwyer, co-founder of Cork Whiskey Fest and host of the Whiskey Chats Podcast. “This was a release of a style of ‘trad pot’ whiskey, which was a heavier, oiler style of pot still mixed mash bill Irish whiskey from Midleton distillery. This release revealed the potential of unctuous flavor releases that were about to come.”

It would be another 14 years before “Single Pot Still Whiskey” was officially codified in the Irish Department of Agriculture’s technical file. By looking to the past, Crockett and his team found inspiration for a style that would help fuel Irish whiskey’s growth for the next 25 years.

Redbreast 15 Single Pot Still (2005)

Today, Redbreast 15 is so nearly omnipresent, it’s easy to forget the whiskey’s impact as a new release. Originally a limited bottling, the 15-year-old expression expanded Redbreast past the original 12-year — and eventually proved popular enough to gain permanent status. It also paved the way for later expansions of the Redbreast line, collectively among the best-selling Irish whiskeys globally.

“Originally intended as a one-off limited edition for Paris spirits retailer La Maison du Whisky, it became a regular release in 2010, kicking off the expansion of the Redbreast range, which now includes 18, 21, and 27 [year bottlings, along with] the Iberian series, and number of exclusive single cask expressions,” says David Marra, an Irish whiskey enthusiast and commentator. “It is no overstatement to credit Redbreast 15 as the catalyst for creating many of the most prized expressions coming out of County Cork’s Midleton Distillery.”

The Irishman Rare Cask Strength (2008)

In 2026, Irish whiskey drinkers have a plethora of choices when it comes to proof. That wasn’t the case in 2008. While it wasn’t the first of its kind in history, The Irishman arguably put cask strength Irish whiskey back in the spotlight.

“Irish whiskey drinkers would have been accustomed to 40 percent releases, maybe coming across 43 percent versions of their favorite bottles in foreign duty-free shops,” says O’Dwyer. “This cask strength release from founder Bernard Walsh at 56 percent was unheard of. Today, cask strength releases have become the norm, but it started, in the modern era, with this bottle.”

The Irishman remains an annual limited release, a blend of single malt and single pot still whiskeys aged in American oak and sold in individually numbered bottles.

The Tyrconnell 10 Year Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Finished in Madeira Casks (2009)

Across world whiskeys, the past two decades have witnessed an explosion in cask finishing. The technique is especially prevalent among Irish companies, which — unlike American and Scotch producers — aren’t limited to oak for aging. It’s also not uncommon to see a single expression get two or more barrel finishes before final blending. (Last year’s Garavogue from Hawk’s Rock is a tasty example, which finished 20-year Irish single malt across Muscat, Sauternes, PX sherry, and Barbadian rum casks.)

Of course, like a lot of trends in Irish spirits, cask finishing wasn’t always common. This Tyrconnell release — 10 year Cooley distillate finished in Madeira wine casks — broke a lot of ground for future whiskeys.

“Finishes weren’t a thing in Irish whiskey,” O’Dwyer says. “This was meant to be a limited release. The reception of this finished whiskey changed the Irish whiskey industry’s attitude to finishing whiskeys in wine casks, to this day, where it’s become a standard. This broke the mold and defined a new direction.”

Midleton Very Rare Barry Crockett Legacy (2011)

Midleton Very Rare was first released in 1984, so the “normal” annual vintage isn’t eligible for this list. But Barry Crocket Legacy (BCL) is something else entirely. First debuted in 2011, it features only single pot still whiskeys, in contrast to Midleton Very Rare’s traditional blend of both grain and pot.

“Midleton Very Rare itself is perhaps the most important premium Irish whiskey, and the BCL is perhaps the most iconic expression,” says Tobias Gorn, a drinks critic, blender, and editor-in-chief of World Whisky & More. “It is complex and expressive without being too gimmicky or all over the place. It is elegant and delicious.”

Still produced today, Barry Crockett Legacy stands as a tribute to a man who helped resurrect the single pot still style and bring Irish whiskey back to global prominence.

Powers John’s Lane Pot Still (2011)

In the 1970s, Powers, Jameson, and Midleton moved production to the New Midleton Distillery, effectively ending more than a century of whiskey making in Dublin. While not exactly sunset, for the next 40 years the Powers brand lingered quietly and largely in the shadow of Jameson. Just a few years before Teeling reestablished Dublin’s historic whiskey scene, Powers got a refresh with this homage to its old John’s Lane distillery.

“John’s Lane is our insider secret,” says Garrett Pitcher, an Irish whiskey expert and founder of Church of Oak Distillery. “A ‘Dublin’ style pot still made from the heavier mod-pot distillate. It’s deep, complex, and flush with the oils and spice that you would expect of this style. For many in Ireland, Powers is still a favored brand over Jameson owing to both its history and quality. [It] will earn you a nod of respect from any barkeeper.”

Teeling Small Batch Whiskey (2013)

It would be tough to talk about Dublin whiskey without a firm nod to Teeling, launched by brothers Jack and Stephen Teeling in 2012. The company brought distilling culture back to the heart of Dublin. With it came more than a few innovations in blending and maturation.

“This wasn’t just another label,” says Tim McKee, a whiskey influencer and host of “Five Drinks or Midnight.” “It was a statement that Dublin whiskey was back. At a time when the category was still largely defined by ex-bourbon and sherry maturation, Teeling leaned into rum cask finishing, which felt bold, modern, and slightly disruptive. Bottled at 46 percent and non-chill filtered, it signaled to serious drinkers that Irish whiskey could have texture, weight, and intent.”

Today, Teeling Small Batch is a blend of grain and malt whiskeys finished in Central American rum casks. It’s a dram McKee says helped move Irish whiskey “from revival into renaissance.”

Teeling’s contributions don’t end there. Led by distiller Alex Chasko, the company’s first single pot still came to market in late 2018, signifying another pivotal shift in Dublin whiskey history.

“It marked the return of pot still whiskey production to Dublin City, 40 years after the old Powers John’s Lane distillery closed,” says Darren Green, general manager of Dublin’s The Swan Bar, which dates to 1661.

Dingle Single Malt (2016)

Among the experts I interviewed, Irish whiskey’s shift from revival to renaissance was a common theme. And no bottle exemplifies that better than Dingle’s original single malt, one of the first bottlings produced by a new wave of Irish craft distillers.

“The true beginning of the next phase of the Irish whiskey renaissance,” says Michael Cowman, co-founder of Redacted Independent Bottlers. “The first consistently available single malt from one of Ireland’s new wave of craft distilleries. Dingle distillery beautifully symbolizes everything that makes Irish whiskey great: amazing liquid, fantastic people set amongst a stunning location, and bringing employment to a rural part of Ireland. Sourced liquid can be fantastic, but there’s nothing like following a distillery from their inception to maturity.”

To Green, Dingle Single Malt punched above its weight, especially coming from a distillery that was only 4 years old. For him (and others), Dingle’s in-house whiskey showed “that even small companies could produce great single malt and flourish.”

Method & Madness Single Pot Still (2017)

Sometimes it pays to start small. That’s the ethos behind Jameson’s Micro-Distillery, which started operations in 2015. Housed within the New Midleton campus, “The Micro” has allowed Ireland’s largest distillery to tinker on a much smaller scale, primarily through the experimental Method & Madness brand. And one of the brand’s earliest products still stands as its most groundbreaking: a single pot still whiskey, finished in French chestnut barrels.

“The biggest, most historically dominant producer in Ireland deliberately created a playground for experimentation inside its own walls,” McKee says. “Method & Madness gave us chestnut casks, acacia wood, Hungarian oak, rye-led mash bills, single grain aged in virgin Spanish oak — projects that would have felt risky under a flagship label. Instead of protecting tradition, Midleton chose to publicly test its boundaries.”

To Green and others, the then-unique single pot still bottling showed that “even the bigger companies could be innovative.” To McKee, it signaled a near seismic shift in how the entire industry approached its craft.

“[W]hen the biggest house in Irish whiskey says, ‘Let’s see what happens,’ the entire category moves forward.”

J.J. Corry The Gael Blended Irish Whiskey (2017)

In 19th-century Ireland, whiskey bonders were some of the industry’s most important players. Independent bonders would source barrels from a variety of distilleries, then age and blend to their tastes. According to Marra, the island was once home to hundreds of bonders. Starting in the 1930s, the practice began falling out of fashion. But pioneering blender Louise McGuane changed the narrative in 2015 when she founded J.J. Corry, Ireland’s first new bonder in more than 50 years. McGuane and her team helped usher in a new wave of bonders to coincide with an increasingly hot Irish whiskey market.

“With the creation of J.J. Corry, [McGuane] revived the faded Irish tradition of whiskey bonding with her inaugural expression The Gael, a blend of single malt and single grain whiskeys,” Marra says.

The bonder has since released bottlings at almost all price points — including one of the first Irish whiskeys to reach hyper-premium status. Michael Cowman cites J.J. Corry’s “The Chosen” as another pivotal moment in Irish whiskey’s move from bottom- to top-shelf spirit.

“At £6,500 [about $8,700] a bottle, this marked a bit of a moment for Irish whiskey,” Cowman says. “No longer content to sit idly by while the Scots graced the finest bars of Mayfair, this was a product designed to put Irish whiskey right at the forefront of the conversation. What did it taste like? I have no idea, I don’t run in those circles, but if you’re asking that, you’re probably missing the point anyway.”

Redbreast Dream Cask 32 Year Single Pot Still (2017)

Most bottles on this list earned a spot via innovation, superlatives, or market impact. Redbreast’s first Dream Cask probably deserves inclusion based on taste alone.

“The Dream Cask 32 wasn’t the first single cask released by Redbreast, nor is it the oldest Redbreast expression (an honor held by the Dream Cask ‘Zenith’ 38-year), but it is almost universally considered to be the best,” Marra says. In his mind, this first Dream Cask release stands as not just just the greatest Redbreast, “but rather the single greatest Irish whiskey released this century and quite possibly ever (it’s the best whiskey of any origin I’ve ever tasted).”

The single pot still whiskey was distilled in 1985 and initially aged in bourbon casks before being transferred to a sherry butt in 2011. In 2017, then-master blender Billy Leighton teased the cask in a Facebook Live broadcast. The following year, the run of 816 bottles (in 500-milliliter format) sold out in just six hours, kicking off a “collection craze,” according to Cowman.

Kilbeggan Small Batch Rye (2018)

The Technical File defining Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey specifies a mash of at least 30 percent malted barley and at least 30 percent unmalted barley. No more than 5 percent other cereal grains can be included, but in recent years, numerous Irish distillers have been pushing for an expansion to 30 percent. Many argue the change would bring regulations in line with historical precedent — and pave the way for a broader range of flavor.

Some distillers have already released new whiskeys in anticipation of the change. The fact it can’t yet be labeled as pot still hasn’t slowed innovation. For example, Kilbeggan’s Small Batch Rye contains a full 30 percent rye in the mash.

“The 30 percent rye in the mash bill is balanced out with malt and unmalted barley, typical of a pot still style,” Pitcher says. “It was an important and timely release that helped drive the discussion to revisiting the Irish whiskey Geographical Indication that will in time allow up to 30 percent ‘other grain’ inclusion in ‘pot still.’ This is historically correct and made all the better that it was double distilled in one of the oldest pots, in one of the oldest distilleries in the world.”

Bushmills Causeway Collection (2020)

It’s almost impossible to talk about Irish whiskey without mention of Bushmills. (The company claims to be the world’s oldest licensed distillery, though as with many spirits superlatives, there’s some debate around that title.) The storied brand from Northern Ireland has forged a new image this century, largely on the back of high-end single malts. Bushmills Causeway Collection is an annual series of some of the distillery’s most exclusive single malt whiskeys. First released in 2020, Causeway kicked off with a whopping 10 expressions across a variety of ages, finishes, and ABVs. Notably, that 2020 series included the 2001 Feuillette Cask, Bushmills’ first cask strength bottling in 15 years. The Causeway Collection continues to be a primary outlet for Bushmills to flex its muscles with some of the oldest whiskey stocks in Ireland.

Two Stacks Dram in a Can (2021)

The first (and only) “ready-to-drink” inclusion on this list, Two Stacks’ “Dram in a Can” hit shelves as an 86-proof, single-serve whiskey on the go. The whiskey itself is a blend of double- and triple-distilled peated malt, aged across ex-bourbon and oloroso sherry casks. But it’s the format, not just the whiskey, that has driven so much interest.

“Irish laws allow for innovation in cask finishing but also in formats. If we want to grow as an industry, we need to push into new categories and hit new demographics,” says Cowman. “Irish whiskey is meant to be a maverick in the whiskey world; we’re supposed to be the ones full of innovative ideas.”

The concept has proven plenty popular, leading Two Stacks to release several other canned whiskey expressions and expand to new markets — no glass required.

“We love admiring the smaller guys in the industry making their way in the USA just like us,” says Laura Bonner, founder of The Muff Liquor Company. “Innovation is the future of Irish whiskey, and we love the bold concept of Dram in a Can.”

Killowen Barántúil Cask #001 ‘Mixed Mashbill’ (2022)

Founded in 2017 and led by distiller Brendan Carty, Killowen is something of a maverick in Irish whiskey, which has earned the tiny distillery a sizable cult following. In small production runs, the distillery began producing mash bills that harkened back to earlier days in Irish whiskey. And nothing illustrates that better than the line of Barántúil whiskeys.

“It’s a modern distillery asking: What did Irish whiskey actually taste like before we streamlined it?” McKee says. “Back in September 2022, Killowen’s very first cask turned 3 years old. Barántúil — Irish for ‘authentic’ — is their single pot still made from a mash bill that reads like a dare: three bags unmalted barley, seven bags smoked malted barley, two bags oats, one bag wheat, one bag rye. Technically this can’t be called an Irish pot still.”

That release — labeled a “Mixed Mashbill” Irish whiskey — opened the pipeline for more innovation from Killowen. Some subsequent releases fit neatly into governmental definitions, while others stayed a bit outside the lines. Along the way, they had drinkers questioning preconceived notions about what Irish whiskey could be.

“In June 2023, Killowen Distillery released a peated mixed mash bill Irish whiskey that at 3 years of age defied everything we thought we knew about age and whiskey,” says Barry Chandler, founder of Stories & Sips. “Killowen Barántúi Cask KD202, like all Killowen whiskey, was made using slow fermentations, stills that aren’t filled to capacity, locally grown and sourced grains — yet we as consumers are the beneficiaries of the economic inefficiency of such a whiskey. This depth of flavor from a three-year maturation in a 250- liter tawny port cask showed us that age certainly has no ownership on flavor.”

Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter 6 (2025)

In 2025, Midleton released the sixth and final chapter in its Silent Distillery Collection: a 50 year single pot still Irish whiskey. The whiskey was drawn from four barrels, all laid down in 1973, and eventually blended together in a bespoke marrying cask. All told, the release comprised the final remaining casks from Old Midleton Distillery. As of 2026, the whiskey holds the distinction of the oldest Irish whiskey ever brought to market. (Rumors abound regarding even older casks, but to our knowledge, none have been sold publicly.) Around 225 bottles were released with a $60,000 MSRP.

The whiskey itself is memorably rich and creamy, fusing the characteristic spice of single pot still with threads of bold tropical fruit. The bottling also coincided with the 200th anniversary of the Midleton brand. It was a record-breaking tribute to Irish whiskey history — and a superlative milestone in an industry that continues to reinvent itself.