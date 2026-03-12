Wine bars have managed to become a somewhat contentious topic in New York over the past few years. Everyone has an opinion on the true definition of the category — for some, it means any spot that serves great wine, but narrowing it down beyond that can get a bit complicated.

At VinePair, we appreciate the spots that let you walk in (no reservation needed) for a glass without the expectation of sitting down for a full dinner. While this leaves out some of our favorite places to drink wine in NYC, those restaurants might just belong on a different list. Of course, the wine also has to be great. The best wine bars should offer thoughtfully curated lists, knowledgeable staff available for questions, appropriate glassware (which can vary by location), and bring the convivial, welcoming feeling of a bar.

With that in mind, here are 18 of the best wine bars in New York to stop by for a glass right now.

Bar Florine

The refreshing new answer to the perpetual question, “Where can I go for a good, casual glass of wine uptown?” Bar Florine is a friendly, warm spot to settle in for a cozy night above 90th street. The beautifully designed space has thoughtful antique touches, like the wall-sized distressed mirror that features each day’s rotating by-the-glass selections. It also offers the occasional jaw-dropping deal, like the Sunday night $90 “Bucket o’ Sancerre,” a trio of 375-milliliter bottles.

Aldo Sohm Wine Bar

A spinoff of three-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin, Aldo Sohm Wine Bar is the vision of the esteemed restaurant’s wine director. The large, art-filled space is the ideal spot to enjoy top-notch hospitality and escape the chaos of Midtown with a glass of Weissburgunder or a bottle of Barolo.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

St. Jardim

Designed to be the perfect neighborhood hangout morning, noon, or night, St. Jardim offers a full café menu during the day and slowly transitions into a full-on natural wine scene by sunset. Though you might find swaths of locals sipping matchas or nondescript glasses of orange wine in the sun-soaked bar, don’t judge this spot by its “West Village girl” aesthetic; the wine list is filled with some serious gems for those searching for a standout wine experience.

Stars

This new walk-in-only bar from the team behind popular wine haunts Penny and Claud really leans into the true meaning of a “wine bar,” trading in their typical culinary minded concepts for a fully wine-centric experience. The warm space houses just 12 barstools around a central bar, plus some standing room for eager drinkers. Guests can focus on the menu section featuring 88 bottles under $88 for a more laid-back experience or go all-out on some hard-to-find cult wines.

Ruffian

First opened in 2016, Ruffian was a trailblazer in introducing Eastern European wine to the New York City scene. Its list focuses on natural wines from Austria, Slovenia, the Republic of Georgia, Greece, and neighboring regions. It remains a wonderful spot to pop in for a glass of Hungarian Hárslevelű and a plate of white bean hummus.

Somm Time

Somm Time is a wonderfully low-key wine bar hidden in plain sight among some of the city’s buzziest spots. It might not be as hyped up as some trendy Lower East Side bars pouring the next hot bottle, but Somm Time consistently delivers an approachable list of interesting wines and delicious bar snacks (get the cacio e pepe personal pizza) in a cozy setting. Stop by during happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. for extraordinarily well-priced pours.

La Compagnie

When La Compagnie opened on Centre Street in 2014 as an offshoot of the renowned wine bar in Paris, it was an instant classic. Its extensive list, challenging blind tasting pours (served as rotating “mystery wines”), and festive, themed events put it at the center of the NYC wine universe. A decade later, the brand expanded with a sleek, slightly more buttoned-up location in Flatiron. Both spots offer deep selections of nerdy picks alongside fun finds, great bar snacks, and the still-frustrating mystery pours.

Parcelle

What started as an online shop for highly curated bottles is now a small wine empire. The retailer opened its first bar in Chinatown close to the heart of Dimes Square in 2022. Its vibey space with plush green couches, sleek brown leather seats, and “orange wine of the day” pours locked in its popularity with the see-and-be-seen fashion crowd, while cheeky bar snacks like “chunks of fancy parm” and competitive prices on baller bottles brought in the wine geeks. In 2024 Parcelle expanded to Greenwich Village with a larger space offering big tables to enjoy plates of pasta and, of course, access to Parcelle’s extensive cellar.

Lei

This small spot on Chinatown’s storied Doyers Street immediately gained a fan base for its impressive list of well-priced wines and compelling menu of Asian-American dishes when it opened in mid-2025. The warm, candle-lit space is always bustling with wine lovers either splurging on hard-to-find bottles of Burgundy or looking for something new and exciting to try. (May we suggest a Pinot Noir from China or Zweigelt from Japan?) To accompany your wine, nibble on Lei’s creative snacks like fried goat cheese with five spice or dig into larger plates like the wonderfully tender sweet and sour short rib.

Cellar 36

With its laid-back vibe, endless flow of natural wines, late-night DJ sets, and parties that more than occasionally overflow into the streets, Cellar 36 evokes the cool-kid vibe of Paris’s bar scene. The walk-in-only spot can accommodate a chill happy hour with $1 oysters and $20 carafes or a long evening of dancing fueled by rare bottles of L’Anglore — whatever the night calls for.

Terroir

A physical manifestation of famed sommelier Paul Grieco’s wine philosophies, Terroir is a legendary bar in Tribeca known for championing the unsung heroes of wine (read: Riesling and sherry). The eclectic menu has many quirks, including a literal manifesto from Grieco, as well as strategically placed educational blurbs, photos of Grieco’s face photoshopped onto historic and pop-culture figures, and a section titled “Mom recommends.” Needless to say, it’s a place you just need to experience for yourself.

Plus de Vin

Plus de Vin checks all the boxes of what we look for in a Brooklyn wine bar: a colorful, well-curated wall of bottles to choose from; perfectly executed bar snacks (including a massive bowl of fries with aioli); and a covered back patio to enjoy it all in. Stop by on Tuesdays for PdV’s “flight nights,” where guests can blind taste a series of four wines — if you get them all right, the flight is on them.

Rude Mouth

Rude Mouth delivers some of our favorite components of a modern New York natural wine bar (a beautiful space, lively back patio, and, of course, great wines) without all of our not-so-favorite aspects of a modern New York natural wine bar (stubby tavern glasses, fussy, over-conceptualized small plates, and reservation-only seating). So walk in, order a plate of ham and cheese, and spend some time exploring the gem-filled list.

With Others

With Others is a neighborhood wine bar with some serious aesthetic appeal. The minimalist, French-leaning design sets the perfect scene for a group get-together or a date night, and the wine list features small producers that the helpful staff would be more than happy to chat about. The bar also hosts regular “wine school” classes, offering tastings and guest lectures centered around producers, regions, or themes.

Cherry On Top

Cherry On Top is a homey natural wine bar in Bushwick that provides a welcoming place for groups to gather with fun themed events, approachable, easy-drinking bottles, and a stellar seasonal rooftop with stunning views of the city. It also has a knockout happy hour deal and 20 percent off all bottles on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Frog

Bed-Stuy’s Frog evokes the feeling of a gritty (but beloved) neighborhood dive bar — but rather than slinging vodka sodas and bottles of Miller High Life, guests line up at the counter to order glasses of hazy orange wines and chilled reds. Between the pool table inside and the expansive back patio — not to mention its next-door live music venue, aptly named Tadpole — Frog is bustling with locals and natural wine fanatics alike every night. Check its Instagram page for frequent chef pop-ups in the warmer months.

Entre Nous

The wine bar sibling to Fort Greene favorite Fradei, Entre Nous offers a more low-key menu of raw bar bites and charcuterie. The Parisian-inspired setting is great for sharing a few bottles of Champagne and Jura Chardonnay alongside a tower of oysters and shrimp cocktail.

Liar Liar

This Gowanus newcomer delivers the neighborhood bar necessities (Martinis, beer, Caesar salad, and heaping plates of steak frites, of course) but with the addition of a stellar wine program. The menu reads like a who’s who of coveted natural wine producers, without being so precious about it. Keep a close eye on the bar’s Instagram page — the team here isn’t afraid to pop a magnum of something special to pour by the glass “just because.”