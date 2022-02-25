While you can find everything from designer clothing to tiny homes on Amazon, you still (sadly) can’t buy booze. The good news? It’s still an unbeatable place to crowdsource the best wine accessories.

The corkscrew is a wine lover’s best friend, but with all the different styles and brands out there, it can be difficult to choose the right one for your needs. That’s where Amazon’s highly opinionated reviewers come in hand — but can still be overwhelming.

From classic double-hinged waiter’s mates to modern electric options, we’ve pared it down to the most recommended wine openers.

Don't miss a drop! Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Best Double-Hinged Corkscrews

With a 4.7-star rating, this is one of the most beloved wine keys on Amazon. One avid reviewer wrote: “Like most people online, I often write reviews for products that have failed to live up to my expectations. So after some soul searching I went through my Amazon purchase history to find items I really loved and write a good word about. This is the item I most wanted to write about!” Other reviewers rave about its attractive appearance, effectiveness, and value for the price. Price: $12.94

With over 16,000 five-star reviews, this double-hinged waiter’s mate is one of the top-rated wine openers on the market. Reviewers call this corkscrew “durable,” “efficient,” and “attractive,” while others rave about the seller’s highly responsive customer service. Price: $12.97

At just over five bucks, there’s no question that this corkscrew offers great value. Its reviewers note its durability and ease of use, with one commenter writing, “I used it over 10 times and there was no sign of wear or tear, I expect it to last for a few hundred uses.” Price: $5.89

Best Electric Wine Openers

Boasting over 23,000 five-star ratings, this may very well be the internet’s favorite electric wine opener. Reviewers can’t get enough of its power, long-lasting battery, and “cool” decorative blue light. Price: $23.47

Affordable and easy to use, this electric wine opener received high praise from over 3,500 happy customers. While some warn about its noisy motor, others feel its low price and attractive appearance make a little racket worthwhile. One reviewer writes: “This electric wine opener is so much easier to use than a manual one! I no longer have to worry about getting cut with the corkscrew. It uses 4 AA batteries and looks elegant and sleek.” Price: $14.99

Coming in silver, red, and black, this sub-$20 electric wine opener has received over 2,000 five-star reviews, which highlight its quiet motor and long-lasting battery. It also has a built-in foil cutter and bottle spout to prevent spills. Price: $16.00

One reviewer calls this rechargeable wine opener a “GENIUS creation” — and with nearly 2,300 five-star reviews, it’s safe to say the rest of the internet agrees. Best of all? It comes with a vacuum stopper, pourer, and foil cutter for effortless service. Price: $25.99

Over 5,300 customers have given this rechargeable opener a five-star rating, and it’s easy to see why. Reviewers note its ability to hold a charge for long periods of time, effortless cork removal, and quiet nature. A plus? One reviewer notes that the product “even has a sexy blue light on the cork remover if you want to pretend that you are at a rave.” To each their own. Price: $17.98

Best Vertical Lever Wine Openers

Beloved household brand known for its sturdy, well-designed kitchen products, OXO makes a lever corkscrew designed to easily open the toughest wax-sealed corks, seems to be no exception. One reviewer calls this “the GOLD STANDARD of corkscrews.” Price: $41.95

Noted for its easy grip, this lever corkscrew impressed reviewers with its consistency –– no broken corks here! Made with stainless steel, the product is ideal for those who open multiple bottles a week. Price: $35.99

Nearly 3,000 reviewers gave this opener five-star reviews, noting its attractive design, simple functionality, and affordability. One customer called it “as good as the Cuisinart at a quarter of the price.” Price: $25.99

Best Wing Corkscrews

Though wing corkscrews are far from being a somm favorite, consumers love the category for its ease of use. This one has racked up over 8,500 five-star reviews, which underscore its unique ability to withstand daily wear. As one reviewer notes, “It’s not a new technology, but that doesn’t keep most modern providers of these things from screwing them up royally. This is the exception: Simple, sturdy, and likely the last one I’ll be buying for a while.” Price: $11.99

Eye-catching and well made, this corkscrew impressed reviewers with its chic design and functional appeal. “Skip the fad products; go with this solid device,” says one reviewer. Price: $13.99

For the playful oenophile, this bat-wing opener makes uncorking your favorite bottles all the more fun. One reviewer writes: “Every time I pull it out of the drawer I understand what Marie Kondo means when she asks if an object sparks joy. This lil bat sparks so much joy.” Price: $29.95

With nearly 1,400 five-star ratings, this corkscrew’s simple design makes it ideal for those craving function over appearance. “I was having issues with wine openers breaking or being unable to get the cork out with one try,” one reviewer explains. “This opener does the trick.” Price: $7.99