One of the great wines of Italy — and sometimes referred to as “the king of wines” — Barolo can be a bit intimidating. Unlike similarly famous regions like Chianti, there aren’t a lot of great entry-level bottlings to explore. And though the region can seem pretty straightforward — the wine goes by one name and is made with only one grape — there’s a lot of nuance to Barolo. That’s why taking the plunge into the world of Barolo can feel like a serious commitment, in both time and money.

There are dozens of legendary producers scattered across this historic region’s rolling green hills making elegant, Nebbiolo-based wines that are worth checking out. But some wineries have established themselves as integral to the region, maintaining Barolo’s rich traditions vintage after vintage. Trying wines from these producers can provide perspective on the region’s history and winemaking style. And it’s not just the oldest producers that define the region today, as some up-and-coming names have proven it’s still possible to make a mark on the Barolo map.

Here we narrowed it down to 10 wineries you should get to know if you’re looking to learn more about the past, present, and future of Barolo. Some offer great entry-level bottlings for those just getting started, while others provide a door to an extensive rabbit hole of niche history and discovery.

G.D. Vajra

In 1968, the 15-year-old Aldo Vaira ran into some trouble while protesting on the streets of Turin. Looking to quell his rebellious spirit, Vaira’s parents sent him to spend the summer on his grandparents’ farm in Piedmont. He fell in love with the land, and within a few years he took over the estate. Under Vaira’s revolutionary attitude, in 1971 G.D. Vajra became the first winery in Barolo to adopt organic farming. The estate is currently run by Aldo, his wife Milena, and his children Giuseppe, Francesca, and Isidoro. G.D. Vajra’s Barolos showcase the lifted, high-toned side of Nebbiolo, with bright red fruit, spice, and an elegance on the palate. Though the winery makes a range of Barolos from different sites across the family’s nearly 100-acre estate, its entry-level “Albe” bottling is one of the best value Barolos on the market, retailing for just around $40. It’s the perfect introduction to the category, and once you’re itching to try some more Barolo, go back for G.D. Vajra’s higher-end offerings.

Vietti

The legendary Vietti winery dates back to the 1800s, when Carlo Vietti established the estate at the highest point of the medieval village of Castiglione Falletto. But it was in 1917 that Mario Vietti started making and selling wines from the family’s land. The winery was purchased by a U.S. investor, Kyle Krause, in 2016, and the Krause family is dedicated to maintaining the estate’s history. Though collectors can certainly dive deep into the winery’s back vintages and single-vineyard Barolo bottlings, Vietti offers a wonderfully expressive basic Barolo bottling for about $56. If you’re intrigued by the floral, spicy notes that this category has to offer, seek out the wines of Vietti.

Trediberri

While most iconic Barolo producers have generations of history behind them, Trediberri is a bit newer to the scene. The winery was founded by partners Nicola Oberto, Federico Oberto, and Vladimiro Rambaldi in 2007 when they purchased a small plot of vineyard in the cru of Berri. While it’s important to have a grasp on the historic winemakers of the region, getting to know up-and-coming producers like Trediberri helps draw a picture of Barolo today. While some Barolos require a decade or more of age before they’re enjoyable, Trediberri’s style focuses more on drinkability. The winemakers believe that the “best” wine isn’t always the most expensive or prestigious, but the one that’s finished first. Expect notes of juicy cherries, wild strawberries, and subtle hints of earth. Trediberri’s entry-level Barolo can be found for about $65 retail. This price — and its welcoming flavor profile — make it a great way to get to know the region.

Cavallotto

Cavallotto is a renowned producer based in the Bricco Boschis cru in the Castiglione Falletto district. Here, the Cavallotto family has been growing Nebbiolo since 1929, and making wine since 1948. The brand is known for its traditionalist take on Barolo, producing wine with intense structure and depth. The wines are built to age, so if you’re looking to try older Barolos, Cavallotto is a good bet for something that will still show freshness and fruit 20-plus years in. With this prestige comes a lofty price tag, with Cavallotto’s Barolo bottlings starting at about $85 and spilling over the $100 mark for the wines from the Bricco Boschis cru.

Pio Cesare

Founded by Cesare Pio, this family-owned winery dates back to 1881 — making it one of the oldest established wineries still in existence today. It’s located in the town of Alba and makes wines across the Piedmont region, but is most well known for its classic Barolo bottlings. The wines offer concentrated dark fruit notes with hints of orange peel and a grippy tannic structure that makes them so age-worthy. For such a historic winery, the bottles can be found for a pretty approachable price, typically below $100.

Bartolo Mascarello

Established in 1918, Bartolo Mascarello is known as one of the more intensely traditional producers in Barolo, dedicated to maintaining the old-fashioned methods and style of the region. Bartolo Mascarello took over the winery from his father in the 1960s, and through decades of shifting trends, he remained steadfast to the old ways. When producers started making single-vineyard bottlings of Barolo, Mascarello maintained that Barolo is meant to be a blended wine, representative of the region’s terroir. And when winemakers started leaning on smaller barriques for aging the wines, he refused to give in to the fad. As a result of this attitude, the wines are incredibly classic, showcasing a true traditionalist version of Barolo. But with this acclaim comes a bigger price tag, with Mascarello’s Barolo bottlings starting at about $180.

Elvio Cogno

The Cogno family has generations of history making wines in Piedmont, but in 1990 Elvio Cogno left a longtime partnership with esteemed producer Marcarini to make wine of his own. He purchased a historic, 18th-century farmhouse on a hill in the Langhe region. Cogno’s Barolo bottlings come from the Ravera cru in the Novello region, an area known for its cool, windswept climate that leads to wines with a bracing structure. Cogno’s classically styled Barolos benefit from some time in bottle, allowing Nebbiolo’s intense tannins and acidity to melt into its more delicate red fruit and rose petal notes. Luckily, shoppers can typically find the Elvio Cogno Cascina Nuova Barolo bottling for about $60 a bottle.

Brovia

Another producer situated in the prestigious village of Castiglione Falletto, Brovia was founded in 1863 by Giacinto Brovia and continues to be family-run to this day. Over the years the family has acquired vineyard sites in some of Barolo’s most coveted areas across Castiglione Falletto and the neighboring area of Serralunga d’Alba, with iconic crus like Rocche, Villero, Garblét Sue, and Brea in their repertoire. Brovia’s classic Barolo, which is typically sold for around $70 retail, offers a birdseye view of the region, incorporating grapes from each of their holdings. For a deeper dive into some of Barolo’s best sites, look for the cru bottlings.

Roagna

Originally based in Barbaresco, this might be a controversial pick to represent the great producers of Barolo, but Roagna’s wines from across both regions have received such stellar praise that it’s impossible to ignore its impact. The winery’s history dates back to the early 1900s, working with acclaimed sites in Barbaresco and in 1989, Roagna purchased the Pira parcel in the Castiglione Falletto village, allowing it to start producing great, site-specific Barolo as well. Roagna is known for its traditional approach to winemaking, with long macerations and extended aging. The wines have developed a dedicated following, with many swooning for the producer’s concentrated wines with deep black cherry fruit and warm autumnal spices. With the high demand and hype around Roagna, a bottle of the Pira Barolo will set you back about $200.

G.B. Burlotto

The legendary G. B. Burlotto estate was founded by Giovan Battista Burlotto in 1850 in the historic village of Verduno. The winery is now helmed by both the fourth and fifth generations of the family. The small area is known for producing rich, full-bodied Barolos (and also for producing the little-known local grape called Pelaverga). The Burlotto estate is home to a treasure trove of distinct vineyard sites, and the winery’s single-vineyard Barolo bottlings are some of the most sought after on the market. The crown jewel of the bunch being the Monvigliero vineyard, which produces wines with notable intensity, featuring captivating aromas of white truffle, olives, earth, and dried flowers. While the entry-level Barolo retails for a relatively approachable $80, the coveted Monvigliero bottling is harder to find and can fetch $300 or more, depending on the vintage.