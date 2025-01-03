After 60 episodes of award-winning journalism covering modern beer history, this is the final episode of “Taplines.” As a goodbye, we’re ending things where we started them with a discussion with our first-ever guest, Maureen Ogle, inimitable historian and author of “Ambitious Brew.”

But while we might be turning the clock back guest-wise, our topic of conversation will be looking to the future. To send off the show, Dave and Maureen speculate on how the American beer industry’s past might inform its future and ponder what the beer business might look like 25 years from now. Tune in for more.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Listen Online

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify