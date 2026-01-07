Before there was Malbec from Argentina, there was Cahors.

Never heard of it?

Cahors is the OG of Malbec, the region in southwest France where the variety originated in the Middle Ages and is still grown. For a different take on the grape from Argentina’s ubiquitous Malbecs, the wines of Cahors are well worth trying.

While Malbecs from Argentina are concentrated and fruit-driven thanks to the sunny climate and near-perfect growing conditions, wines from Cahors tend to have a good deal of mineral complexity and are more austere, qualities that I find intriguing.

Cahors lies to the east and south of Bordeaux (where Malbec is also a minor player). While there are similarities to the red wines of Bordeaux, Cahors is often described as more rustic, with words like “sturdy,” “robust,” “rugged,” and “tough” in reference to its firm tannins.

Owing to that reputation, Cahors used to benefit from long aging, but the wines are more accessible today. They are typically dark in color and have dark fruit aromas and flavors, with a minerality that comes from the limestone, clay, and gravel soils on the slopes and plateaus of the Massif Central mountain range where the vineyards lie. Small amounts of Merlot and Tannat are permitted in the blends and, depending on the property, aging takes place either in barrels or concrete tanks. Certain producers now emphasize the freshness of the grape, with some even using carbonic maceration to make the wines softer and more fruity.

Thanks to the phenomenal success of Malbec in Argentina, you’ll now find “Malbec” on just about every bottle of Cahors, just to make sure that everyone knows that Cahors, too, is made from the popular grape. The variety is also known as Côt or Auxerrois here, the latter not to be confused with the white grape of the same name or the Auxerrois region in the north of Burgundy.

You’ll notice that just about all the wines below are priced at under $20, another thing that makes them so attractive. Compared with Bordeaux and many other reds in this price range, you’ll find that they punch above their weight.

Here are seven of the best Malbecs from Cahors:

Clos La Coutale Cahors 2022

There’s a good deal of minerality in this well-known wine, a blend of Malbec and Merlot. The dark fruit and plum notes are punctuated by hints of earth, tobacco, unsweetened cocoa, and espresso. Its character is quite Bordeaux-like, and despite its modest price, it’s also a wine to put away and enjoy in the years to come.

Price: $17

Château Haut-Monplaisir Malbec ‘Tradition’ 2021

Seventy percent of this all-Malbec Cahors is aged in concrete tanks and the rest in oak barrels for a year and a half. Medium-bodied and with considerable complexity, it shows notes of juicy dark and red berries along with hints of cedar, Mediterranean herbs, eucalyptus, and orange rind. Made from organically grown grapes, it has medium tannins and good balancing acidity.

Price: $23

Clos de Gamot ‘Le Gamotin’ Cahors 2022

Le Gamotin is the “little brother” of Clos de Gamot, the domaine’s flagship wine, as the website describes it. Gamot’s roots go back to 1450, and while Le Gamotin is described as a “tasty, easy-to-drink wine,” time, or at least aeration, will make it even better. Concentrated black fruit smells and flavors are accented by a wet stone note.

Price: $18

Château Combel-La-Serre Cahors ‘Le Pur Fruit du Causse’ 2023

Still young, this excellent Cahors is concentrated and complex. Dark fruit aromas give way to red fruit flavors, including dried raspberries and strawberries with touches of red licorice and baking spices, all framed by chewy tannins and refreshing acidity. The grapes are grown organically. The word “causse” refers to the limestone plateaus of the Massif Central region.

Price: $18

Domaine de Fages Cahors 2022

This is a delicious, easy-drinking Cahors, 20 percent of which was fermented with carbonic maceration (a traditional Beaujolais technique), which softens any rough edges. The grapes are grown in limestone soils and the wine is marked by sweet blackberry aromas and flavors, along with a wet stone minerality, balanced acidity, and smooth tannins.

Price: $19

Château de Chambert Cahors ‘Les Allées’ 2021

Chambert bills itself as the largest organic and biodynamic producer in Cahors, and I was struck by this wine’s Bordeaux-like elegance. It shows a combination of ripe dark and red fruits — blackberry, cranberry, and pomegranate — with a hint of cedar and medium tannins.

Price: $17

Georges Vigouroux ‘Gouleyant’ Cahors 2021

The name of this wine, Gouleyant, says it all. It means “easy to drink” in French, and that’s just what it is. The label says it can be found in a lot of French bistros, and if you want a quaffable and affordable wine you can drink with just about anything, this one fits the bill. Lightly tannic with black cherry notes and touches of dried spices, especially fennel seed.

Price: $16

