While Tempranillo is Spain’s most well-known grape — it’s the star of the red wines of Rioja and Ribera del Duero — another variety grown throughout the country has recently captured the attention of sommeliers and wine drinkers.

That grape is Garnacha, known as Grenache in France and other parts of the wine world. In France, Grenache is the signature grape of the Southern Rhône, where it plays a leading role in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Gigondas, Côtes-du-Rhône and many other appellations. It’s also a top red variety in Languedoc and Roussillon.

Across the border, in Spain, Garnacha is the second-most-planted red grape and thrives in areas of the northeast and center of the country, including Catalunya, Aragón, Navarra, Rioja, and Sierra de Gredos near Madrid.

As you might have realized by now, Garnacha is a warm-climate variety, typically producing robust and higher-alcohol wines, though in some regions and terroirs, Grenache-based wines are marked by a lighter style that can even evoke Pinot Noir.

“I think it’s a very important grape but often overlooked,” says Jake Halper, the founder of Field Blend Selections, a New York importer, “because it has a reputation as an inexpensive, kind of value wine.”

A dozen years ago, when I explored the Garnacha-dominant appellations of Aragón (including Campo de Borja, Calatayud, and Somontano), I found many of the wines burdened by oak aging, namely new American oak. That influence seems to be waning as a new generation of winemakers is leaning more to aging Garnacha in neutral containers like concrete and amphorae.

In Spain, as in France, Garnacha is often blended with other varieties — with Carignan in Priorat, for example — and I’ve included a couple of blends in the list below. Depending on the region, the grapes are grown in granite, sand, slate, clay, and limestone soils, often on very old vines. Garnacha is a chameleon grape, producing wines with red or dark fruits and with lighter or bigger profiles depending on soil and elevation.

With most of the wines on the list below at $25 or under, Garnacha may be the right red wine at the right moment as more drinkers look for value, authenticity, and unfussy deliciousness in their wines. “To find something that is not terribly expensive, that actually offers just joy, and I don’t feel knocked out by the end, makes me completely happy,” Halper tells me, citing Garnacha “for sure.”

Here are 11 of the best Garnachas from Spain.

Familia Torres ‘Salmos’ Priorat 2021

This renowned wine from the venerable Torres winery is a lovely blend of Garnacha and Cariñena (Carignan) from Priorat. Round and elegant, full-bodied but not overbearing, its silky tannic structure frames red plum, raspberry, and blueberry compote aromas and flavors along with hints of vanilla and mint. Balanced and delicious.

Price: $40

Bodegas Virgen de la Sierra ‘Lo Brujo’ Garnacha 2024

From Calatayud in Aragón, this value Garnacha is young, fruity, and delightful, with juicy red fruit aromas and flavors, including strawberry and raspberry and red licorice. Made from sustainably farmed bush vines more than half a century old, you won’t find this quality in many wines at this price point, which is part of what makes Spain so exciting.

Price: $17

La Comarcal ‘Delmoro’ 2021

A stellar blend of Garnacha and Syrah, this leaner expression (13 percent ABV) comes from the Valencia region on Spain’s east coast, south of Barcelona. The winemakers farm organically and use native yeasts. Aromas of bright red fruits and wet leather lead to concentrated red cherry and raspberry notes in the mouth, along with a floral hint and moderate tannins. The wine is aged in stainless steel and concrete tanks.

Price: $17

MacRobert & Canals ‘Laventura’ Garnacha Rioja 2021

Crisp acidity balances the ripe red fruit in this graceful Garnacha expression from Rioja. Tart cherry, raspberry, and cranberry aromas and flavors are accented by hints of clove, fennel seed, and vanilla. A slight chill will make it all the more refreshing and an excellent pairing with a range of foods, including full-flavored fish. There’s an interesting origin story that you can read here.

Price: $24

Marqués de Cáceres Red Blend

From the Cariñena denomination in Aragón, this winning blend of Tempranillo, Garnacha, and Syrah is a quintessential weekday wine that will go with just about anything and has pizza night written all over it. It’s lightly tannic and leans heavily into red fruit notes, especially cherry and cranberry, with touches of blueberry, orange rind, and graphite. From a large producer, it’s an under-$15 bargain.

Price: $13

Viña Zorzal ‘Malayeto’ Garnacha 2023

This wine is dominated by lovely red fruits on the nose and palate, mainly sweet cherry and ripe strawberry, accented by touches of vanilla, mint, and garrigue herbs. Like so many Spanish Garnachas, this one shows the depth of the wines available in the $20 range.

Price: $19

Palacios Remondo Finca La Montesa Rioja 2020

While we think of Rioja as a mainly Tempranillo-based wine, it can also be made entirely (or mostly) from Garnacha. This one has ample acidity that lifts concentrated notes of red cherry, raspberry, and fig. Floral and herbal hints, a touch of vanilla, and moderate tannins complete the profile.

Price: $20

Bernabeleva ‘Navaherreros’ Garnacha Tinto 2022

From a single vineyard (Navaherreros) in the exciting Sierra de Gredos area west of Madrid, the vines here grow in granite and sandy soils and this Garnacha is quite Pinot Noir-like with its light color, aromas, and flavors. A hint of vanilla punctuates the beautiful red fruit, mainly spicy cherry and raspberry, along with wild mushroom and herb notes.

Price: $25

Bodegas Frontonio ‘Microcósmico’ Garnacha 2024

This lighter, fruity Garnacha from the Valdejalón area of Aragón reminded me of a young Beaujolais. It’s light in color but has dark fruit notes, including plum, blueberry, and blackberry on the nose and palate. There are hints of cinnamon and Mediterranean herbs as well. An altogether winning expression of Garnacha with an ABV of just 12.5 percent.

Price: $18

Mas d’en Gil Priorat ‘Bellmunt’ 2021

The 100-acre Priorat estate farms biodynamically, and this notable wine is a blend of Garnacha and Carignan. Red fruits, herbs, minerals, forest floor, a black pepper hint, and bright acidity are all on display here. Bellmunt refers to “bell munt” or “beautiful mountain,” the name of a nearby mountain and the village where Mas d’en Gil is situated.

Price: $25

Alto Moncayo ‘Veraton’ Garnacha 2022

If you lean toward big red wines, this Garnacha from the Campo de Borja denomination in Aragón is for you. At 16 percent ABV, it’s powerful but well balanced with concentrated cassis and blackberry aromas and flavors, along with fennel seed, chopped fresh herbs, and touches of vanilla and cedar. I’ll rarely call a wine with this level of alcohol “elegant,” but this one is an exception. This is the middle-tier wine in a range of Garnacha bottlings from Alto Moncayo.

Price: $39

