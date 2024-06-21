The Cocktail College Podcast: The Stinger

“Cocktail College” is brought to you by Mr Black cold brew coffee liqueur. Listener, do you want to know the secret to a great Espresso Martini? It’s not the vodka — though the vodka does matter — but no, it’s the coffee liqueur. And do you wanna know the secret to a great coffee liqueur? It’s coffee. That might sound like a no-brainer, but until Mr Black came along, people weren’t really talking about that people. People weren’t pulling their own espresso shots in the morning. They didn’t care about things like where their espresso came from or when it was roasted. But this is what sets Mr Black apart: it’s made with the finest Arabica cold brew, and you can really taste the difference. And I’m not just saying that because we’re partnering with Mr Black today, I’m saying bartenders have been telling me that for years. Seriously, I remember when it first came along and everyone was recommending it. I was like “I gotta try this thing.” When I did, I got it. The funny thing is, that was years before Espresso Martini mania. Here we are, and guess what? Mr Black is now available nationwide. Head to www.mrblack.co to find the closest retailer to you.

When he wasn’t ordering them around town, the late millionaire, gambler, and notorious drinker Reginald Vanderbilt would shake up Stingers for guests at his Upper East Side Néo-Grec mansion. That standing in high society undoubtedly boosted the drink’s 20th-century popularity, cementing the Stinger as “the king of after-dinner cocktails,” as David Wondrich describes in “The Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails.” Likewise, legendary bartender and author Dale DeGroff has some pretty choice words about this drink: “What goes with a Stinger? Another Stinger.”

These are lofty words of praise from some of the brightest characters in mixed drinks, especially when considering their subject: a two-part mixture of Cognac or brandy and crème de menthe. The latter is not an ingredient we often cover on “Cocktail College,” nor is the Stinger something you regularly encounter on cocktail menus. Today’s guest made the bold move roughly eight years ago to place the Stinger on the opening menu of her bar, and truth be told, she and her team have been converting drinkers ever since.

On this episode of “Cocktail College,” we’re joined by Laura Maddox, bar manager and owner of Austin’s Small Victory, to help us dissect the Stinger. Tune in for more.

Laura Maddox’s Stinger Recipe

Ingredients

1 ounce crème de menthe, such as Tempus Fugit or Giffard

2 ounces Cognac, such as Frapin, Dudognon, or Brandy Sainte Louise

Garnish: lemon twist

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with Clinebell ice. Stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

