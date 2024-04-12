The Cocktail College Podcast: Reimagining Classic Cocktails With Tequila

“Cocktail College” is brought to you by Tequila Don Julio. Don Julio González followed his heart over his head. He loved his land, agave, and community — basically, every choice he made was for exceptional tequila, something I know you can appreciate, “Cocktail College” listener. He did it por amor, and this is how people from Mexico basically live every single day. Hecho en México, loved everywhere, head to www.donjulio.com/tequila-drinks for a list of cocktails to create with Don Julio’s expressions. Made with love in every drop.

We’ve covered many tequila-based drinks here on “Cocktail College,” but don’t worry, there are plenty more in our future. Given the spirit’s versatility and its many forms — unaged blanco, lightly aged reposados, and beyond — it’s a bit puzzling as to why the list of well-known tequila cocktails is relatively small. That said, given the riff-ability of the countless classic cocktails out there, virtually any drink is a welcome canvas for the agave spirit if the right tweaks are made.

Here to talk about just that is Manuel “Manny” De Avila, the Los Angeles-based brand ambassador for Don Julio. In this episode, we’ll examine why there are relatively few classic tequila cocktails and explain how to reimagine classics with tequila. Forget what they told you about old dogs and new tricks. Today, we’re bringing agave to the tried-and-true classics. Tune in for more.

Tequila White Negroni Recipe

Ingredients

1 ¼ ounces Don Julio Alma Miel

1 ½ ounces Ancho Reyes Verde Chili Poblano Liqueur

½ ounce Salers Aperitif

¼ ounce blanc vermouth

Garnish: lemon twist

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with lemon twist.

Tequila Espresso Martini Recipe

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces Don Julio 70 Cristalino

1 ounce Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

¾ ounce cold brew cordial

¼ ounce Ancho Reyes Original

3-4 dashes chocolate mole bitters

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Shake long and hard. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

