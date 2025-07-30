This article is part of our Cocktail Chatter series, where we dive into the wild, weird, and wondrous corners of history to share over a cocktail and impress your friends.

It’s not uncommon for musicians to pursue alternative incomes after establishing clout. Many start beverage brands, model for high-end fashion houses, or open restaurants. No matter the endeavor, the star’s name and face tend to be the focal point of the project. But every now and then, an acclaimed artist picks up some side work behind the scenes.

That’s been the case for American rapper Terrence LeVarr Thornton, a.k.a. Pusha T, on two separate occasions — both involving fast food chain advertising campaigns. That’s right: The same guy who made a career rhyming about smuggling drugs, wearing designer clothes, and driving souped-up cars is behind two of arguably the most iconic fast food jingles of all time.

The first time Pusha T got involved with the world of burgers and fries was in 2003. At the time, he and his brother No Malice (formerly Malice) had just achieved substantial fame with the 2002 release of their debut studio album “Lord Willin’” and were working closely with record production duo The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo). Singer Justin Timberlake had also recently left NSYNC, and began collaborating with The Neptunes on songs for his newly launched solo career.

Steve Stoute, former record industry executive and current CEO of the marketing firm Translation, came to the five artists with a rare, somewhat strange opportunity: Write a jingle for McDonald’s. And so they did. The track “I’m Lovin’ It” would go on to be featured in the fast food chain’s ad campaign of the same name in September 2003. Allegedly, Timberlake was paid $6 million for his part, and Pusha T and No Malice each received $500,000. Despite what the pay discrepancy might suggest, Steve Stoute revealed in a 2016 interview on NYC radio station HOT 97 that Pusha T wrote the whole song. “You know who did that? Pusha T. That’s crazy that Pusha T wrote the song for McDonald’s,” he said.

Unfortunately, the deal worked out in such a way that each artist received a one-time payment with no royalties. So even though the “I’m Lovin It” campaign is still active to this day, Pusha and co. haven’t been able to cash in on its continued success. In a 2012 interview with GQ, Timberlake said he regretted doing the deal. And in a 2023 interview with REVOLT, Pusha T called the experience “one of the biggest mistakes I’ve ever made.”

Nonetheless, the rapper’s music career would continue to thrive throughout the aughts and 2010s. And in 2018, he happened upon another fast-food-related opportunity, but this time he handled the deal a bit differently.

As Pusha T explained in the REVOLT interview, his manager Steven Victor suggested that he secure feature verses on EDM tracks, as companies were allegedly looking to use songs from the genre to use in their commercials. Reluctant but willing, Pusha T jumped on the 2015 song “Burial” by Yogi and Skrillex, which would get picked up by fast food chain Arby’s three years later for use in its “We Have the Meats” campaign. Luckily, the rapper acquired 40 percent of the song’s publishing rights at the time of its release, so any time Arby’s airs an ad with the song snippet, Pusha T gets paid.

But his work with Arby’s didn’t end there. As the rapper is apparently not the type to let bygones be bygones, he released a McDonald’s diss track disguised as an Arby’s commercial — or vice versa — in 2022. In “Spicy Fish Diss,” the rapper proclaims that he’s “the reason the whole world love it” before tearing apart the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich and promoting the Arby’s Crispy Fish Sandwich. He followed up with a second equally brutal Arby’s-backed diss track later that year called “Rib Roast,” in which he takes shots at Mickey D’s famous McRib sandwich and talks up the Arby’s Country Style Rib Sandwich. McDonald’s has yet to respond to either track. Needless to say, the fast food chain got its just desserts, and irreparable damage was done to its street cred.

Beyond the whole debacle’s raw irony and entertainment value, it serves as a valuable two-part life lesson: When negotiating a business deal, always consider the potential long-term gains. And never mess with King Push.