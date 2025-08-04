This article is part of our Cocktail Chatter series, where we dive into the wild, weird, and wondrous corners of history to share over a cocktail and impress your friends.

From jalapeño-spiked Sauvignon Blanc to the ever-growing popularity of the spicy Margarita, adding some heat to drinks is hot right now. But even the most dedicated spice seeker might not know this tricky fact about chipotle peppers: They aren’t actually their own species of pepper.

Yes, the iconic chipotle pepper, associated with the fast-casual food chain’s logo and everyone’s favorite form of aioli, isn’t a type of pepper itself. Chipotle peppers are actually just dried and smoked jalapeño peppers. So every time you eat something that’s “chipotle” flavored, it’s actually just a jalapeño in disguise (in the way that a pickle is just a cucumber in disguise).

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

How does a plump and snappy jalapeño transform into a shriveled, dark chipotle pepper? Typically, the process starts with fully ripe red jalapeños (as opposed to the underripe, green versions typically found in grocery stores). The peppers are then smoked over wood like pecan, oak, or mesquite at a low temperature of about 200 degrees Fahrenheit. This can go on for hours or even up to a full day for the peppers to take on that intense, smoky flavor. After this, if the peppers aren’t completely dry, they can be finished in a dehydrator, to give them that leathery, shriveled look.

While a fresh jalapeño has a flavor more reminiscent of a bell pepper, with green, vegetal notes and a crisp bite, as a result of the smoking and drying, chipotle pepper has a deeper spice profile and a lingering smoky note. Drying out the peppers also concentrates the flavors, giving them a touch of sweetness as well.

This fact isn’t only true about chipotle peppers. There are several peppers that we know and love that are actually just dried versions of fresh peppers. Fan of the deliciously smoky, tingly, and fruity flavors of ancho chili? Well, anchos are just smoked and dried poblanos. Ever enjoy a dish with some added heat from a cascabel pepper? Those are made from bola peppers. The list goes on.

So next time you go to add a dash of chipotle seasoning to your dinner, remember that it was once a ripe and fresh jalapeño. And no, that doesn’t mean you should add chipotle peppers to your Sauvignon Blanc.