Even locals will admit that they have a hard time keeping up with bar and restaurant openings in North Brooklyn. Blink once, and you might miss a new wine bar that focuses on unsung heroes from Croatia and Slovenia, or take a few weeks off of Instagram, and you’ll be wondering when it became virtually impossible to get a reservation at the new Chinese-American spot that serves up a mean Martini.

Whether you find yourself starting a night out, or wanting to meet up with friends (and, more importantly, their dogs) for a low-key afternoon, we’ve got a few ideas about where to go. Here are the best places to drink in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, and Bushwick.

Here Are Eight Of The Best Places To Drink In North Brooklyn.

Best Place to Try a New Wine: The Four Horsemen

Yes, this is the wine bar owned by LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy. No, you won’t see him there if you happen to roll in on any given Friday night. Instead, you can expect a truly exhilarating wine list that hits some of the greatest natural producers of Burgundy, the Loire Valley, Hungary, and Germany, plus a seriously knowledgeable staff that wants to help you fall in love with a glass of something out of your comfort zone. The kitchen, helmed by Nick Curtola, offers up seasonal wine bar fare that rotates constantly, with a special reverence for brothy beans, cured meats, and acid-driven salads.

Don't miss a drop! Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Tip Jar: While it can be tough to find a table for dinnertime, 4H, as it’s lovingly known, is the unsung lunchtime hero of Williamsburg.

Website: www.thefourhorsemen.com

Address: 295 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY, 11211

Best Place to Celebrate a Special Occasion: Francie

Veteran restaurateur John Winterman (previously of Bâtard and Daniel) knows a thing or two about creating a stunning space to celebrate everything from anniversaries to a Friday night at the end of a particularly taxing work week. If you’re cozied up in a dining room banquette, we recommend asking for the cheese cart (Winterman will, on most nights, wheel it out himself and take you on a dairy-fueled journey to heaven) and ordering an Appletini or French 75. At the bar, don’t miss sourdough with whipped lardo, or the duck mortadella, both of which will do a great job of soaking up all the drinks you’ll want to consume. Francie is everything that’s delicious about old-school New York City, but, you know, cooler.

Tip Jar: The delightful bathroom playlist is absolutely not what you’re expecting, and you must experience it for yourself.

Website: www.franciebrooklyn.com

Address: 136 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY, 11249

Best Place for Low-Key Outings: Palmetto

Can’t make it to the beach? Palmetto is a fantastic substitute in the heart of Bushwick. With muraled walls that make you feel like you’re in the tropics, this is exactly the kind of spot for those nights when you don’t want to sit on your couch and drink a poorly made Margarita, but also can’t be bothered to get dressed up. Don’t confuse the laid-back vibe for a lazy beverage or food program, though — we’re big fans of the non-alcoholic offerings in particular, like the Port Antonio Punch with hibiscus, rose, and ginger, as well as the pickled veggie platter.

Website: www.palmettobushwick.com

Address: 309 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11237

Best Place for Outdoor Drinking: Maison Premiere

Oh, Maison Premiere — how do we count the ways? Come for the best oysters in Brooklyn, stay for the staggering absinthe menu, and make sure to enjoy both in the lush backyard garden. Equal parts Parisian café and New Orleans backyard bash, Maison Premiere has been a beloved industry spot for years, and has the accolades (a James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar Program, to name just one) to prove it. After a pause in service during the pandemic, this is a spot we’re thrilled to have back open in the neighborhood.

Website: www.maisonpremiere.com

Address: 298 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11249

Best Place for a Local Beer: Other Half

Other Half’s Domino Park outpost is a more polished take on the industrial tap room, and your dog is invited. If you come across something you love, buy a refillable growler and stop by the next time you’re in the area — Other Half’s exceptionally friendly staffers are always happy to top you up. Plus, there’s a crowd-pleasing DJ who seems particularly adept at reading the room and playing the tunes to match.

Website: www.otherhalfbrewing.com

Address: 34 River Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11249

Best Place to Impress Out-of-Towners: Bar Blondeau

One of the best ways to enjoy Manhattan is to stare at its skyline from Bar Blondeau, a buzzy bar on the sixth floor of the Wythe Hotel. From the folks behind beloved neighborhood spot Chez Ma Tante, Bar Blondeau offers more than eye candy and an impeccable sense of interior design. As for drinks, you’ll find a wine program that grazes a variety of price points with thoughtfully written tasting notes, but don’t skip the Martini, which uses both gin and vodka, and has a delightfully massive pickled onion garnish.

Tip Jar: Looking for a full meal? Grab dinner before or after at Le Crocodile downstairs. Menu hits include the leeks with hazelnuts and a punchy vinaigrette, as well as the trout rillette.

Website: www.barblondeau.com

Address: 80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Best Place for Boozy Brunch: Llama Inn

If you’re looking to start your day with a bang (or an El Chapo cocktail with tequila, pisco, and Cocchi), you’ll want to visit Peruvian hotspot Llama Inn. Aim for a breezy, sun-drenched rooftop table, but know that the ceviche alone is good enough to make a seat at the bar worth your while, too. Llama Inn’s beverage program is full of tropical cocktails that make good use of rum, mezcal, and sherry, and taste as good as they look.

Website: www.llamainn.com

Address: 50 Withers St, Brooklyn, NY, 11211

Best Place for a Mixed Group: Tørst

What doesn’t Tørst do well? Exhaustive craft beer program? Check. A solid by-the-glass wine selection to placate the people in the group who don’t like beer? Check. An above-average burger? Check. While beer is the core draw for Tørst — expect most of the crowd here to geek out over the selection and fancy glassware — the true beauty of this spot is how perfect it is for a group in which no one ever seems to be able to agree on what they’re looking for.

Website: www.torstnyc.com.

Address: 615 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11222