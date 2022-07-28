For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides.

For New Yorkers looking to escape the city in the summertime, there’s no destination more popular than the Hamptons. Sure, you’re bound to spend a few hours in traffic on a Friday night (and again on Sunday afternoon), but the draw of the beach, poolside glasses of wine, and a boat ride or two should be more than enough to justify the drive.

Once you’ve unpacked your bags, and want to know where to start celebrating the summer weekend, we’ve got you covered — here are a few of our favorite spots for drinking in Montauk and the Hamptons.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Best Place to Enjoy a Glass (Or Bottle) of Wine: Wölffer Estate Vineyards

You’re probably familiar with Wölffer Estate’s colorful, graphic bottles of “Summer in a Bottle” Long Island rosé, and the vineyard is just as beautiful as the branding suggests. Whether you want to stop by the tasting room or take a tour of the cellar, be sure to book a reservation online in advance — walk-ins are accepted, but on a limited basis. Bringing a guest under 21, or who simply would rather skip the booze for a day? Wölffer Estate bottles crisp, delicious verjus as well as a non-alcoholic sparkling rosé.

Website: www.wolffer.com

Address: 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack, NY 11962

Best Place to Drink All Day Long: Duryea’s

Duryea’s is a classic Montauk institution for good reason. We suggest you bring a friend, order the $70 lobster cobb, and tack on a few rounds of drinks while you soak up the seaside views and vibes. Despite the enticing dinner menu and cocktail program, Duryea’s is an all-day spot that’s just as worth stopping by for brunch as it is for post-dinner drinks. You’ll definitely want to spend some time browsing the market and boutique, where you’ll find local pantry goodies, host gifts, linens, and more.

Website: www.duryeas.com

Address: 65 Tuthill Road, Montauk, NY 11954

Best Place to Start the Night: Lynn’s Hula Hut

Yes, Lynn’s is in a parking lot, but don’t let that deter you from choosing it as a spot to kick off a big night out. The focus here is on creative and eye-catching tiki drinks that pack a punch, and there’s live music every weekend to sweeten the deal (though we doubt you’ll need convincing, once you’ve tried one of their Painkillers). Owner Lynn Calvo also operates her own brand, Hula Hut Spirits, which features spiced coconut rum, lemongrass and ginger vodka, and more.

Tip Jar: From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays, stop by for bottomless Bellinis and Bloody Marys. You’re welcome.

Webside: www.lynnshulahut.net

Address: 426 W Lake Drive, Montauk, NY 11954

Best Place for Dinner and Drinks: The Crow’s Nest

Widely considered to be some of the best food in Montauk, the Crow’s Nest doesn’t take reservations, and you should absolutely expect a wait on summer weekend evenings. That said, there is an inviting bar situation that has a watermelon cooler with your name on it, and the space is stunning to take photos in while passing the time (or, you know, you can order another drink). Opting for a platter of oysters is a must, and their panzanella salad will remind you why you need to eat at least three tomatoes every day through the end of September.

Tip Jar: The Crow’s Nest also offers a handful of hotel rooms, most of which offer a view of Lake Montauk as well as cozy, bohemian vibes.

Website: www.crowsnestmtk.com

Address: 4 Old West Lake Drive, Montauk, NY 11954

Best Place to Enjoy a Beer: Montauk Brewing Co

There’s no shortage of rosé and mixed drinks when it comes to summering in the Hamptons, but beer lovers can find their own fix at Montauk Brewing Co., where guests can sample the brewery’s beloved IPAs and Pale Ales in a laid-back taproom setting. It’s a dog-friendly space that doesn’t require reservations (a rarity in the area).

Website: www.montaukbrewingco.com

Address: 62 South Erie Ave. Montauk, NY 11954

Best Place to Drink With Your Friend Who Owns a Boat: Si Si

This Mediterranean spot tucked inside EHP Resort & Marina is the perfect place to settle in for the night with a massive order of paella, some pastas for the table, a seafood tower (obviously), and a truly delicious round of Negronis. You’ll get to indulge in stunning sunset views from the marina that is indeed accessible to guests who wish to arrive by boat — so now’s the time to start calling in favors.

Website: www.ehpresort.com

Address: 295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton, NY 11937

Best Place to Feel Like You’re on Island Time: Rumba

Tucked away in one of the Hamptons’ less stuffy towns, you’ll find Rumba, an island-inspired hideaway on the marina in Hampton Bays. Mojitos and Margaritas line the menu alongside the spot’s infamous rum punch — seriously, one of these will fuel a fun-filled night. Accessible by boat, as well as the “rum bus” from neighboring restaurant Cowfish, Rumba is a quintessential hangout for great food and drinks to match.

Website: rumbahamptonbays.com

Address: 43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY 11946