There’s nothing better than watching a loved one rip the wrapping off a gift they truly love. And while there are plenty of great gift options for drinks lovers out there, this year, a nice bottle of tequila seems like a sure bet to please most everyone on your list.

From excellent picks under $50 to splurge-worthy bottles, read on for the ultimate list of the best tequilas to gift this year.

Best Budget Tequila

This workhorse tequila is a bartender favorite for good reason. The bottle you’ll spy behind countless back bars around the globe is endlessly reliable, with plenty of vegetal spice and punchy depth of character to boot. Perfect for the host with the most and ideal for mixing into everyday cocktails — especially batched ones for large events — this bottle is the ultimate bang for your buck.

Average price: $26

Rating: 89

Best Splurge Tequila

If you’re looking to drop some serious dough, this unforgettable bottle is the way to go. With five years of aging under its belt — in a mix of Cognac, sherry, and Scotch barrels — this extra añejo offers a butterscotch-like richness that’s sweet without being cloying. That combination of cask aging lends this bottling an incredible nuance of flavor and delectable complexity. Plus, its unique-looking bottle will make it stand out in your giftee’s collection.

Average price: $250

Rating: 95

Best Tequila for Beginners

A celebration of agave in all of its purity, LALO’s simple yet elegant profile makes it a perfect gift for those just getting into the tequila category. Founded and named after the grandson of Don Julio González, this blanco delivers aromas of underripe mango and orange blossom with vegetal hints. Refreshing citrus zest notes delight the palate and make this bottle great for sipping on its own or mixing into cocktails.

Average price: $50

Rating: 93

Best Tequila for Agave Geeks

Get ready to nerd out with your favorite collector. This bottle is as complex and concentrated as blancos come, with layered notes of tropical fruit, flowers, and earth intertwined with welcome salinity. A blanco that excites, delights, and reflects the plant it was made from is something of a rarity. If you come across this bottle, be sure to snag one for the aficionado in your life (and maybe a second one to add to your own bar cart).

Average price: $51

Rating: 95

Best Tequila for Cocktail Lovers

From Margs to Mexican Mules, tequila cocktails are crowd-pleasers — especially when made with the right spirit. For your next large-format cocktail endeavor, look no further than Olmeca Altos Plata. Whether mixed into Palomas or a signature cocktail of your own, this tequila’s notes of cooked piña, banana, and baking spices make it easy to love, and a great gift for the budding bartender in your life.

Average price: $21

Rating: 92

Best Tequila for the Boss

Need to get on the CEO’s nice list this year? This bottle should do the trick. Beloved by bartenders and agave aficionados alike, El Tesoro is a brand that never disappoints. Its reposado ranks among the best in its category, with floral aromas and fresh berry notes shining alongside a subtle oaky sweetness.

Average price: $55

Rating: 96

Best High-ABV Tequila

Still strength tequila is not something we come across often, but PM Spirits Project makes us question why that is. At 55 percent ABV, this blanco is sharp and focused on the nose, with plenty of agave spice peppered in. A small-scale release and a product of a single oven (or horno), this is a geeky tequila with a high ABV that makes it a delight to mix into creative concoctions.

Average price: $64

Rating: 93