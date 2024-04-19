While we typically recommend supporting local wine shops, wine can sometimes end up being a necessary, last-minute addition to your grocery list. Even though there are some states that don’t allow the sale of wine in grocery stores or Costcos — we’re looking at you, New York — shoppers can reliably find a few friendly faces at most supermarkets across the country. But when scanning aisles full of endless options, it can be difficult to decide which bottle to throw in your cart, especially while shopping on a budget.

That’s why we made this list of the best supermarket wines for under $20. So, whether you need some goat cheese and a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc to pair with your book club’s charcuterie board or some burger buns and a bold Cabernet Sauvignon for your next barbecue, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the 20 best supermarket wines for under $20.

The Best Sparkling Wines Under $20

Gruet Brut

Grocery shoppers can always rely on a bottle of Gruet for any last-minute, celebratory needs. This New Mexico-based winery produces its wines in the traditional method, making them a great substitute for Champagne when you’re ready to pop some bubbly — and at a great price. Average price: $17

La Marca Prosecco

La Marca’s signature Tiffany-blue bottles are ubiquitous in most stores, so you’re never too far away from all the ingredients you need to make the perfect brunch Mimosa or afternoon spritz. Average price: $17

Best White Wines Under $20

Broadbent Vinho Verde

If you’re looking for a summer porch-pounder, reach for this fresh and spritzy Vinho Verde. And at only around $9 per bottle, it’s perfect for stocking up on ahead of a big pool party or picnic. Average price: $9

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

This bottle is a great choice for Riesling loyalists. It has all of the variety’s signature notes of green apple, peach, fresh citrus, and honey, making it a food-friendly bottle to bring to a casual dinner. Average price: $11

Berger Grüner Veltliner

While there are some wonderfully complex examples of Grüner Veltliner out there to explore, this grape is also known for its ability to make quaffable, easy-drinking wines to be enjoyed en masse from liter bottles. This liter from Austria’s Berger is a great example, so bring it to the park the next time you need a refreshing bottle to share with friends. Average price: $12

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

There’s no denying that New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc has a hold on U.S. consumers. For those who crave this variety’s tropical fruit, grass, and citrus flavors, this bottle delivers New Zealand’s signature bold style every time. Average price: $14

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc-Viognier

Chenin Blanc and Viognier isn’t a common combination in the wine world, but this option from Pine Ridge manages to meld the fruit-forward characteristics of both grapes in one expressive bottle. Average price: $14

Cline Cellars Viognier

Viognier is known for its delightful floral aromatics and peach-forward profile, and this bottle from the Sonoma-based Cline Cellars is a great example. If you love expressive whites and are looking for something new, check out this wildly perfumed Viognier. Average price: $15

Cannonball Chardonnay

Cannonball is a value-minded, Sonoma-based brand that launched in 2010 with the goal of making a California Cab for under $20. Its portfolio has since expanded with Chardonnay, Merlot, and Sauvignon Blanc. Grab this Chardonnay for a movie night if you’re a fan of its signature creamy, buttery style, and enjoy with some popcorn. Average price: $16

Decoy Chardonnay

Decoy is another brand that boasts wines that punch above their price point. Its California Chardonnay has notes of crisp green apple and peach, along with subtle hints of vanilla and toasted almonds. Average price: $17

Best Rosé Wines Under $20

La Vieille Ferme Rosé

This rosé from France’s Rhône Valley is a great value if you’re looking for a pleasant summer sipper with notes of strawberries, white cherries, and peaches. This option also comes in a boxed format, so you can have your rosé on tap at larger get-togethers. Average price: $9

Gérard Bertrand Côte des Roses Rosé

Pretend you’re basking in the Mediterranean sun with this crisp and expressive rosé from the south of France. An added bonus: The bottom of the bottle is shaped like an actual rose, making it a playful gift or addition to the picnic table. Average price: $16

Best Red Wines Under $20

Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel

This bottle from Bogle Family Vineyards is one of the best bang-for-your-buck buys when it comes to bold reds. It’s sourced from vines that range from 40 to 60 years old in California’s Lodi and Amador counties. The old vines lend a rich flavor profile with notes of ripe raspberries, brambly blackberries, cedar, and tobacco. Average price: $11

Juan Gil Monastrell

Spain’s Jumilla region is known for its high-quality expressions of Monastrell, which is known in France as Mourvèdre. This example comes from organic, dry-farmed old vines that bring great intensity and character to the wine. It has bold red fruit flavors with hints of savory spices, so pick up this bottle while you’re shopping for steak night. Average price: $15

Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages

This bottle from Louis Jadot never fails to fulfill our chilled-red cravings. It’s full of juicy berry notes with a quenching acidity that takes well to a quick stint in the fridge. It’ll be a crowd-pleaser, no matter what your guests’ preference. Average price: $15

E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône Rouge

E. Guigal is a legendary producer in France’s Rhône Valley, and though its top bottles can fetch a pretty penny, this entry-level Côtes du Rhône is a steal. It’s a pleasant medium-bodied red that you can sip on its own or pair with food. Average price: $16

Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano d’Abruzzo

Montepulciano d’Abruzzo is the ultimate pizza wine. The Montepulciano grape’s natural fruity profile brings juicy notes of cherries, blackberries, and plums with hints of leather and smoke. This bottle from Cantina Zaccagnini is always a reliable pick, and its unconventional packaging — which includes a small stick tied around the bottleneck — is a solid conversation starter. Average price: $17

Banshee Wines Pinot Noir

California’s Banshee Wines was founded to offer affordable wines that over-deliver on quality. This Pinot Noir has bright notes of cherries and strawberries, rounded out by hints of vanilla and earth. Shopping for a wine and cheese night? Grab this bottle and some Gruyère. Average price: $19

DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon

DAOU is an iconic estate in California’s Paso Robles region, and this bottle is a great introduction to how Paso does Cab. It has rich, dark fruit flavors with hints of cocoa and vanilla from its time aging in oak. Average price: $19

Smith & Hook Cabernet Sauvignon

Smith & Hook crafts wines from California’s Central Coast, working with small growers along the coastline. This expression is a great option for Cab lovers looking for a California wine at a better price than Napa Valley’s selection. This bottle has aromas of cherry, leather, and cedar and deep flavors of blackberries, cassis, and vanilla. Average price: $19

*Image retrieved from 06photo via stock.adobe.com