Gin is currently having its moment in the sun. Our collective Martini madness has recently pushed the juniper spirit to new heights. Today, gin-based cocktails account for 17 of the world’s 50 most popular cocktails, and the spirit is especially popular among younger consumers. If you have a gin lover of any age on your list this holiday season, wrapping up a bottle is a surefire way to put a smile on their face.

To help you pick, we rounded up seven of our top bottles, all under $75. From beginner-friendly bottlings designed to shake or stir into cocktails to a cult-favorite, 110-proof expression, here are the best gins to gift this holiday season.

Best Budget Gin: Big Gin London Dry

Best Splurge Gin: Nozawa Onsen Distillery Classic Dry Gin

Best Gin for Beginners: Tenjaku Gin

Best Gin for Geeks: Cadenhead’s Old Raj Dry Gin

Best Gin for Cocktail Lovers: Fords Gin

Best Gin to Impress: André Brunel Le Gin 13

Best Navy Strength Gin: Conniption Navy Strength Gin

Best Budget Gin

Big Gin London Dry

Crafted in Seattle by Hood River Distillers, this American-made London Dry is produced with nine botanicals and is unique in its inclusion of Tasmanian pepperberry. Spicy and slightly fruity aromas from the pepperberry greet the nose before a juniper-forward palate with pops of citrus and coriander takes over. Bottled at 47 percent ABV and priced under $30, Big Gin is an attractive option for shaking into a Southside or simply enjoying with tonic and lime.

Average Price: $25

Rating: 91

Best Splurge Gin

Nozawa Onsen Distillery Classic Dry Gin

When it comes to Japanese spirits, whisky tends to take up much of the conversation. That said, gins hailing from Japan are gaining favor among spirits lovers thanks to the same high-quality production that makes Japanese whisky so prized. This bottle is distilled in the Nozawa Onsen village in the Nagano prefecture, a region known for its hot springs, great skiing, and mountainous landscape. Produced from rice and local spring water, the gin is infused with ingredients harvested from the peak of Mount Kenashi, including native botanicals like Hiroshima lemon and sansho pepper. Aromas of candied citrus and juniper greet the nose and transfer onto a fresh, floral palate that delivers all the best aspects of gin’s classic dry profile.

Average Price: $75

Rating: 95

Best Gin for Beginners

Tenjaku Gin

Gin is characterized by its juniper influence, but sometimes, the botanical can be strong for those just dipping their toes into the category. In that case, reach for Tenjaku Gin, another Japanese expression, this one from the Yamanashi prefecture. Made with more than 10 botanicals — including local peaches, yuzu, sansho pepper, and green tea — the spirit is highly nuanced, with juniper taking a backseat to notes of juicy fruit and herbal earthiness. It’s bottled at an approachable 43 percent ABV, making it a friendly introduction to the category for newbies.

Average Price: $28

Rating: 91

Best Gin for Geeks

Cadenhead’s Old Raj Dry Gin

This saffron-infused gin stars in several of NYC’s best Martinis, including the Old King Cole at Maison Premiere and the Martini “Our Way” at Le Veau d’Or. Old Raj is distilled in the United Kingdom and bottled at a powerful 55 percent ABV, though you wouldn’t know it while sipping. The overproof gin is surprisingly soft, with vibrant aromas of fresh juniper and toasted coriander seed and a palate that delivers hints of soft citrus and subtle saffron. It’s a phenomenal gin that might take a bit of effort to track down, but it’s sure to impress even the nerdiest gin buff in your life.

Average Price: $50

Rating: 94

Best Gin for Cocktail Lovers

Fords London Dry Gin

Created by legendary bartender Simon Ford and master distiller Charles Maxwell, Fords Gin is the gin to mix into drinks — and that’s by design. Fords is a classic example of the London Dry style, offering layered juniper, citrus, and spice at an assertive 45 percent ABV. It’s one of bardenders’ top choices, and a bottle any novice mixologist will want on hand for whipping up Negronis at home.

Average Price: $25

Rating: 94

Best Gin to Impress

André Brunel Le Gin 13

The Rhône Valley is more famous for its world-class wines, but this gin from the team at Domaine André Brunel demonstrates that spirits from the region ought not be overlooked. Le Gin 13 is distilled from the stems and skins of grapes sourced across the region and features 13 botanicals as a nod to the number of grape varieties grown there. It delivers a lush, weighty texture thanks to the base ingredient with bursts of green herbs, angelica root, and juniper on the palate.

Average Price: $70

Rating: 94

Best Navy Strength Gin

Conniption Navy Strength Gin

For the home bartender who prefers their drinks to pack a punch, consider a navy strength gin. The style — which is bottled at 57 percent ABV or above — offers a more concentrated botanical essence and makes for an ideal ingredient in any classic cocktail. This bottling from Conniption is produced using a combination of cold vacuum and vapor distillation, depending on botanical, for enhanced flavor extraction. The end result features a medley of fresh citrus, piney juniper, and savory spice notes that remains surprisingly drinkable throughout, despite its high proof.

Average Price: $48

Rating: 93