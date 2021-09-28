Yuengling and Hershey’s Chocolate Porter Returns This Fall

For the third year in a row, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is hitting stores around the country. Available for a limited time only, the chocolate brew marks the start of the Halloween season and all its sweet indulgences.

The two companies also announced that a hearse carrying ample supplies of Chocolate Porter will traverse the state of Pennsylvania — home to the two iconic brands — making stops at Halloween festivities throughout the month of October.

Stay tuned for more sweet details about our Scary Delicious Tour 🍻🍫 https://t.co/GDaXWpfiBF — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) September 28, 2021

“We’ve heard that our beer is the go-to choice for Halloween fanatics that celebrate all month long,” Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations and sixth-generation Brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc, stated in a press release. “So, in keeping with that tradition, we decided to make this year’s return even more exciting by engaging with our fans around this passion point.”

The collaboration blends Yuengling’s historic Dark Brewed Porter with Hershey’s beloved chocolate. Drinkers end up with a seasonal brew brimming with dark roasted malts and chocolate and caramel flavors, which arrives at 4.7-percent ABV.

When the two iconic Pennsylvania brands first released the beer in 2019, it was only available on draft in 14 states. Now, fans can find the limited-edition brew in 22 states for a limited time only.

Better get searching, because finding Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is a bit like getting a full chocolate bar while trick-or-treating; you won’t come across it too often and it’s sure to get snapped up fast.