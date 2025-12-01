America’s oldest brewery is once again expanding its footprint in the Midwest. On Monday, D.G. Yuengling & Sons announced that the entire Yuengling portfolio, including its iconic amber lager, will finally be distributed in Iowa and Wisconsin early next year.

Founded by David G. Yuengling in Pottsville, Pa. in 1829, Yuengling is the country’s largest independent brewery, operated by the Yuengling family for six generations. The beer has historically only been distributed along the East Coast, but that changed in 2020 when D.G. Yuengling & Sons announced a joint venture with Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Established with the goal of bringing Yuengling to consumers across the western United States, the joint venture greatly increased the craft brewery’s production and distribution volume. The partnership also allows Yuengling to brew at Molson Coors facilities while remaining an independently owned brand. At the time of the announcement in September 2020, Yuengling was available in 22 states and Washington D.C. Upon expansion into Iowa and Wisconsin, the beer will be on draft and in retail stores in 30 states and the nation’s capital.

“As a [sixth]-generation family brewer, our family has always believed that great beer brings people together,” chief administrative officer Wendy Yuengling said in a press release. “Each new state we enter feels like welcoming more people into the Yuengling family.”

Throughout the westward expansion, the Midwest has proved to be a particularly attractive market for Yuengling. In 2023, the joint venture brought the beer to Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Earlier this year, Yuengling entered the market in Illinois and Michigan. And now, beer lovers in Iowa and Wisconsin will soon be able to enjoy a crisp bottle of Yuengling as well.

“We’ve been hearing from fans across the Midwest for years asking when they’d finally be able to enjoy a cold Yuengling close to home,” the brand’s vice president of operations Jennifer Yuengling added. “That day is almost here, and we’re thrilled to bring Yuengling to Iowa and Wisconsin. It’s always special to see new fans experience our beer for the first time.”