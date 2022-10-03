The Macallan’s famed World War II release is set to fetch a pretty penny. The Reach, an 81-year-old single malt Scotch, will sell in an online auction this week.

In addition to the coveted whisky, the winning bidder will receive an exclusive visit to The Macallan Estate and private tasting of The Reach.

Sotheby’s, an online auction platform for luxury goods, is hosting the sale of the rare Scotch and distillery experience on its website. Proceeds will benefit The Macallan Artisan Apprenticeship Fund, which supports businesses in training the next generation of artisans.

Sotheby’s estimates the sale to hit between £110,000–£200,000 ($124,524–$226,408). Five bids are currently set on the online listing, with the highest current offer of £130,000 ($147,170), as of Monday evening. The auction closes a minute after 9 a.m. EST on Oct. 5.

The limited-release whisky launched in February 2022 for a suggested retail price of $125,000. The 41.6-percent ABV liquid was distilled in 1940 and aged in a single sherry cask. It’s contained in a decanter made of hand-blown glass, which is cradled by a bronze sculpture of three hands.

The auction version is encased in a red velvet and elm cabinet, created using a fallen tree believed to be on The Macallan Estate in 1940. A bronze sculpture will also be created for the top bidder, rounding out the unique auction bundle.

While one can put a retail price on The Reach whisky itself, this entire package sounds priceless.