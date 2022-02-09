On Feb. 9, Macallan announced the brand’s “oldest expression ever released.” The Reach, an incredibly rare 81-year-old scotch aged in a single sherry cask, was first distilled in 1940 during World War Two.

“Created during a turbulent time in the world, this extraordinary expression showcases the Macallan’s history, ingenuity and unmistakable strength of character,” Kirsteen Campbell, Master Whisky Maker at Macallan, said in a press release. “The creation of many hands, The Reach has been a truly collaborative effort. It’s also a tribute to the people who made this precious whisky, and their enduring spirit which never wavered.”

This rare whisky is packaged in a decanter made from mouth-blown glass, perched on a bronze sculpture of three bronze hands that was created by Scottish sculptor Saskia Robinson. Each hand featured on the pedestal is meant to represent a different aspect of the past and future of the Macallan label.

“One commemorates the distillery workers of 1940 who crafted the spirit into existence, in challenging times, over eight decades ago,” reads the press release. “Another is the hand of one-time chairman, Allan Shiach, whose grandfather headed the company when this remarkable spirit was first consigned to its cask. The third is that of today’s Master Whisky Maker, Kirsteen Campbell, who carefully selected the 1940 cask used to create The Reach, deciding that now was the time to share this precious whisky with the world.”

The Reach is a deep auburn color, with a nose of dark chocolate and cinnamon, a palate of toffee and licorice, and has an intense sweet but smoky finish.

There are only 288 decanters of this whisky produced, each costing an SRP of $125,000. They will be available at Macallan domestic and travel retail stores worldwide, starting with The Macallan Estate Boutique in Speyside, Scotland.