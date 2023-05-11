While the “best beer” distinction might vary from drinker to drinker, one trade organization has standardized the process for an annual competition.
The Brewers Association (BA) recognized 307 outstanding beers and brewers during this year’s World Beer Cup award ceremony on May 10. The competition was held during the 2023 Craft Brews Conference & BrewExpo America in Nashville, according to a press release.
The BA represents over 5,800 breweries across the United States and first introduced the World Beer Cup in 1996. Last year, the organization recognized exceptional brews in 103 total categories. The contest includes distinctions in gold, silver, and bronze for each style category.
During the 2023 competition, a panel of 272 judges from 26 countries evaluated over 10,210 entries. The tasting panel occurred over the course of 18 tasting sessions and nine days, as judges selected brews across 176 beer styles and subcategories.
“The World Beer Cup brings together the finest brewers and beers from around the globe and celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and passion for great beer,” Chris Williams, World Beer Cup competition director, says in the release. “Receiving a World Beer Cup award is a testament to quality and innovation, and we commend this year’s winners for setting the bar higher than ever.”
Keep reading to learn some of the top beers of 2023, spanning 51 countries:
India Pale Ales
American-Style India Pale Ale
- Gold: Head Hunter from Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon
- Silver: Applied Science from Sunriver Brewing Co.
- Bronze: Old West from Craft Coast Beer & Tacos
Experimental India Pale Ale
- Silver: Sky Flowers IPA from Mountains Walking Brewery
- Bronze: Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA from New Belgium Brewing Co. – Asheville
Imperial India Pale Ale
- Gold: Hoptomic from Morgan Territory Brewing
- Silver: Double Cone from Alvarado Street Brewery – Monterey
- Bronze: A Permanent Case Of Senioritis from Green Cheek Beer Co.
International India Pale Ale
- Gold: NZ-Fu! From North Park Beer Co.
- Silver: Spirit of the West from Westbound & Down Brewing Co.
- Bronze: Tight Focus from Burgeon Beer Co.
Session India Pale Ale:
- Gold: Wild Gravity from Bend Brewing Co.
- Silver: Trump Hands from Cannonball Creek Brewing Co.
- Bronze: Summatime from 603 Brewery
Juicy or Hazy
Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale
- Gold: The Great Coneholio from Moonraker Brewing Co.
- Silver: High 9 Double IPA from Highland Park Brewery – Chinatown
- Bronze: Lost to History from Xûl Beer Co.
Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale
- Gold: Wherever You Go from Green Cheek Beer Co. – Costa Mesa
- Silver: Nectaronus Prime from Moksa Brewing Co.
- Bronze: Nelson Hazy IPA from Prison Pals Brewing Co.
Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale
- Gold: Alpenhaze from Icicle Brewing Co.
- Silver: Muscle Memory from Cerebral Brewing – Congress Park
- Bronze: Queens & Sons Soft IPA from Kings & Daughters Brewery
Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale
- Gold: Templin Family Squirrel! from Templin Family Brewing
- Silver: Fog Harvest from Armistice Brewing Co.
- Bronze: MadeWest Hazy IPA from MadeWest Brewing Co.
Sours
American-Style Sour Ale
- Gold: Poolside Chill from Escape Brewing Co.
- Silver: Midnight Jam from Golden Road Brewery
- Bronze: Deck Jockey from Bauhaus Brew Labs
Belgian-Style Sour Ale
- Gold: Vintage 2022 from New Glarus Brewing Co.
- Silver: Chance, Luck, and Magic 2020 from Garage Project
- Bronze: Borealis from Lamplighter Brewing Co.
German-Style Sour Ale
- Gold: Berlin AlexanderPlatz from Hopfenstark Brewery
- Silver: Baywindow from 10 Barrel Brewing Co.
- Bronze: Gosé from Ponysaurus Brewing
The full list of 2023 winners can be found on the World Beer Cup website.
This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!