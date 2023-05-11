While the “best beer” distinction might vary from drinker to drinker, one trade organization has standardized the process for an annual competition.

The Brewers Association (BA) recognized 307 outstanding beers and brewers during this year’s World Beer Cup award ceremony on May 10. The competition was held during the 2023 Craft Brews Conference & BrewExpo America in Nashville, according to a press release.

The BA represents over 5,800 breweries across the United States and first introduced the World Beer Cup in 1996. Last year, the organization recognized exceptional brews in 103 total categories. The contest includes distinctions in gold, silver, and bronze for each style category.

During the 2023 competition, a panel of 272 judges from 26 countries evaluated over 10,210 entries. The tasting panel occurred over the course of 18 tasting sessions and nine days, as judges selected brews across 176 beer styles and subcategories.

“The World Beer Cup brings together the finest brewers and beers from around the globe and celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and passion for great beer,” Chris Williams, World Beer Cup competition director, says in the release. “Receiving a World Beer Cup award is a testament to quality and innovation, and we commend this year’s winners for setting the bar higher than ever.”

Keep reading to learn some of the top beers of 2023, spanning 51 countries:

India Pale Ales

American-Style India Pale Ale

Experimental India Pale Ale

Silver: Sky Flowers IPA from Mountains Walking Brewery

Bronze: Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA from New Belgium Brewing Co. – Asheville

Imperial India Pale Ale

International India Pale Ale

Session India Pale Ale:

Juicy or Hazy

Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale

Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale

Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale

Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale

Sours

American-Style Sour Ale

Belgian-Style Sour Ale

German-Style Sour Ale

The full list of 2023 winners can be found on the World Beer Cup website.

