Referred to often as “The Olympics of Beer Competitions,” The World Beer Cup has announced its 2022 winners. The competition, developed in the mid-1990s by The Brewers Association, was created as a means to celebrate the delicate craft of beer brewing.
The Cup recognizes above-and-beyond brewing in 103 categories, awarding the top three entries in each with gold, silver, and bronze distinctions. Categories include, but are not limited to: Sour Ales, a variety of India Pale Ale styles, German-Style Hefeweizen, and American Wheat Beer. The judging panel consists of a collection of those involved in the brewing industry, including highly-regarded industry suppliers, writers, consultants, and brewers.
Competition manager Chris Swersey argues that, “On a professional level, beer evaluation is a form of peer review. The results are public, so consumers can learn what beers meet a high level of quality and what beers exemplify certain styles as interpreted by the judges.”
It’s worth mentioning that for Witbier, a popular Belgian beer style, the gold and silver medals went unawarded. Instead, only Allagash White was offered a medal — but in the bronze position.
Here are the beers that stepped onto the podium in some of the category’s most popular styles:
India Pale Ales
American-Style India Pale Ale
- Gold: Hop-Fu! from North Park Beer Co.
- Silver: Super Slap from Brewery X
- Bronze: Aurora Hoppyalis IPA from Karl Strauss Brewing Co.
Experimental India Pale Ale
- Gold: The Sprut Mount from Mount Arrowsmith Brewing Co.
- Silver: Cool Cucumber IPA from HOB Brewing Co.
- Bronze: IPA-X from Marble Brewery-Production
Imperial India Pale Ale
- Gold: Space Lettuce from Monday Night Brewing
- Silver: Cali Boy from No Label Brewing Co.
- Bronze: Devil’s Pool from Wissahickon Brewing Co.
International India Pale Ale
- Gold: Namahage IPA from Aqula Brewery Akita
- Silver: All Your Friends from Green Cheek Beer Co.
- Bronze: Bent Hop from Bent Paddle Brewing Co.
Session India Pale Ale
- Gold: Trump Hands from Cannonball Creek Brewing Co.
- Silver: Moon Rocks from Mickey Finn’s Brewery
- Bronze: Tiny Juicy IPA from Five Boroughs Brewing Co.
Juicy or Hazy
Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale
- Gold: Pantless Thunder Goose from Mast Landing Brewing Co.
- Silver: Houblon Deluxe from Pure Project
- Bronze: Citra Powered Jetpack from Barebottle Brewing Co.
Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale
- Gold: Rhymes Like Dimes from Xül Beer Co.
- Silver: Blue Comet from Widowmaker Brewing
- Bronze: Tasty Jams from Brix City Brewing
Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale
- Gold: Hazealicious from Ruben’s Brews – The Taproom
- Silver: Baby Azacca from 33 Brewing Experiment
- Bronze: Haze in the Park from Kings & Convicts Brewing Co.
Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale
- Gold: Orange Glow from Slice Beer Co.
- Silver: Wrench from Industrial Arts Brewing Co.
- Bronze: Shootz Mahalo from Craft Coast
Sours
American-Style Sour Ale
- Gold: Low pHunk from MobCraft Beer
- Silver: Brilliant from 10 Barrel Brewing Co. – Bend
- Bronze: Cryptoporticus from Level Crossing Brewing Co.
Belgian-Style Sour Ale
- Gold: Triad from IMBIB Custom Brews
- Silver: Oud Bruin from Funkwerks
- Bronze: Funk Yeah from Beachwood Blendery
Fruited American-Style Sour Ale
- Gold: Pink from Vallensons’ Beer Co.
- Silver: Azedo Tropical Fruit Sour from Brewhall Beer Co.
- Bronze: Blood Moon from Whitewater Brewing Co.
German-Style Sour Ale
- Gold: Holy Gose from Anderson Valley Brewing Co.
- Silver: Berlin Alexanderplatz from Hopfenstark Brewery
- Bronze: Restless Seas from Narrow Path Brewing Co.
Check out the full list of winners to see where your favorite beers stacked up.