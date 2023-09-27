Actor Woody Harrelson and entrepreneur Amy Holmood have teamed up to co-found a new plant-based spirits brand. The Holistic Spirits Company launched on Tuesday with the release of its first two products: Origen Specialty Vodka and Harmony Gin.

In a brand press release, Holmood and Harrelson say the Holistic Spirits Company aims to bring more transparency around the ingredients and methods used in spirits production, which they believe is currently lacking in the industry at large.

Origen Vodka and Harmony Gin are both infused with a proprietary blend of artichoke leaves, elderberries, green tea leaves, and muscadine grapes. Harmony Gin includes additional botanicals like juniper berries, coriander seed, hyssop, lemon peel, lime peel, angelica root, and orris root to achieve the classic gin flavor. The resulting spirits contain no sugar, artificial flavors and colors, or GMOs.

Holmood holds a Master’s Degree in Biotechnology Enterprise from John Hopkins University and a Nutrition Sciences Certification from the Stanford Center for Health Education, and has decades of experience in the wellness industry. According to the release, she was unsatisfied with the lack of innovation in the spirits space and set out to make a product that incorporates natural, functional ingredients. Long-time vegan and environmentalist Harrelson was intrigued when he tasted the Origen Vodka blend and heard about the sustainable production methods, and joined in on the venture.

“For years I’ve wondered who was going to come along and put my favorite superfoods into spirits,” the Academy Award-nominee and “Cheers” alum says in the release. “I think it’s a marvelous thing that Amy came up with, and I admire her sense of purpose. It was a no-brainer to get involved from the start.”

“No alcohol will ever be healthy, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be more conscious of what we’re putting in our bodies while we enjoy spirits, in whatever setting that may be,” Holmwood says.

Origen Holistic Vodka (37 percent ABV) is now available starting at $39.99 per 750 ml, and Harmony Gin (45 percent ABV) is available starting at $40.99 at select retailers in California, District of Columbia, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, and South Carolina, and is available online in most states at ReserveBar.com.