On Tuesday, Woodford Reserve announced the release of its Fall 2024 Master’s Collection bottling, according to a press release. The expression is a blend of bourbon, rye, and wheat whiskeys finished in Madeira casks then blended with wheat whiskey. It boasts an even-keeled ABV of 45.2 percent.

The Kentucky brand unveils a new Master’s Collection expression every year, but will occasionally double down on releases in the span of 12 months. The new Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Madeira Cask Finish marks the 20th release in the ongoing series.

“In 2007, Woodford Reserve was among the first bourbons to finish in wine casks,” Woodford Reserve master distiller Elizabeth McCall said in the release. “It was quite controversial at the time, but is now a common practice by other distillers. This 20th expression marks that historic milestone, with a new Madeira wine cask.”

According to the brand, the new liquid pours a chestnut brown and exudes notes of dark cherries and candied oranges dusted with brown sugar and baking spices. On the palate, hints of raisins and dried cranberries are said to slowly culminate in a long, walnut-forward finish.

Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Madeira Cask Finish is available now in limited quantities for an SRP of $179.99 at select Kentucky retailers and the Woodford Reserve Distillery in Woodford County. It’s also available for purchase on the distillery’s website for customers in Kentucky, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Washington D.C.