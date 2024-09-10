On Tuesday, Wild Turkey Distilling Co. announced a limited-edition bourbon to celebrate legendary master distiller Jimmy Russell’s 70th anniversary with the brand: Wild Turkey Jimmy Russell’s 70th Anniversary 8-Year-Old Bourbon.

Bottled at 50.5 percent ABV, the new bourbon fuses 8-year-old Wild Turkey 101 with a blend of 8- to 9-year-old bourbons hand-selected from some of the former master distiller’s favorite rickhouses. According to the brand, the bourbon is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks and delivers aromas of honey, oak, tobacco, and cinnamon. On the palate, the spirit is said to highlight flavors like butterscotch, sweet cream, and black tea before dark cherry, bitter chocolate, and burnt sugar take over on the finish.

“While it’s hard to put Jimmy’s impact on the bourbon industry into words, I can’t think of a more fitting way to mark this milestone than with Wild Turkey Jimmy Russell’s 70th Anniversary 8-Year-Old Bourbon,” said Bruce Russell, Wild Turkey associate blender and Jimmy’s grandson, in a press release. “We chose a special blend of choice whiskies from a few of his favorite rickhouses, and at 101 proof, it’s meant to be just what he loves most about bourbon. We can’t wait for fans around the world to enjoy it, and in the words of Grandad himself — if you don’t like it, he’ll drink it.”

Jimmy, who started out sweeping floors for the Wild Turkey team on Sept. 10, 1954, worked his way through the ranks to eventually become master distiller in 1967. In this role, he was celebrated for distilling bourbon with pre-Prohibition techniques, refusing to dilute the spirit even when the whiskey fell out of favor in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2000, Jimmy is known for being one of the first distillers to release barrel-proof and single-barrel bourbons: Wild Turkey Rare Breed and Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit, respectively. His most famed accomplishment is solidifying the recipe for Wild Turkey 101, a 101-proof expression that serves as the crown jewel of the distillery’s portfolio.

Wild Turkey Jimmy Russell’s 70th Anniversary 8-Year-Old Bourbon will be available for a limited time this fall at retailers in select global markets for a suggested retail price of $50.