This January, cult-favorite Vermont whiskey brand WhistlePig has added a new limited-edition bottle to its lineup: The PiggyBack Devil’s Slide Rye Non-Whiskey, a zero-proof rye aged for six years before its alcohol is removed. This is WhistlePig’s first foray into the non-alcoholic spirits space.

According to WhistlePig, all proceeds for the Devil’s Slide will be donated to the United States Bartender’s Guild (USBG), an organization that has been channeling donations for the restaurant industry since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Any non-alc worth its weight should offer something to celebrate,” WhistlePig writes on its website. “So 100 percent of the proceeds of this 100-percent rye non-whiskey will benefit bartenders who have worked their tails off through the holiday season only to be rewarded by the January drought.”

WhistlePig whiskey blender Meghan Ireland told Food and Wine Devil’s Slide is made for fans, “to support their resolutions, give back to the bartenders who will miss them, and to challenge expectations on the level of craft and quality a non-alc can deliver.”

While it is a limited run, it is available for purchase on the WhistlePig website, priced at $49.99. WhistlePig says it should be available through Dry January. Cheekily, the shop listing is followed by the full-proof PiggyBack with the title: “The Real Deal (For Feb.).”