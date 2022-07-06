In another reiteration of the blazing hot RTD trend, Diageo and The Vita Coco Company are teaming up to bring consumers a breezy take on the brand’s standout coconut water.

Vita Coco Spiked and Captain Morgan deliver three canned cocktails: a Strawberry Daiquiri, Piña Colada, and a Lime Mojito. Every 12-ounce can features 5 percent ABV with a Captain Morgan Caribbean white rum base.

As the top-performing brands in both the rum and coconut water categories respectively, Diageo North America president Debra Crew says the partnership just made sense.

“As we continue expanding our ready-to-drink portfolio, we consider ways to elevate the category, and it just made sense to marry together two premium brands that are loved by consumers around the world,” she says.

While consumers might be eager to pack the spiked coconut water in their beach bags this summer, there’s a bit of a wait on the RTD. The drinks won’t drop until early 2023, when they’re set to be available nationwide and cost $14.99 per four pack.

While coconut water might not be the most recognized cocktail mixer, it’s often heralded for its tastiness and health qualities when combined with spirits. The hydrating properties of the coconut water, combined with its antioxidants, Vitamin C and calcium, can assist with anything from the mild sniffles to that nasty cold that forces you to call out from work. It’s even said to soften next-day hangovers.

While you wait for the highly-anticipated RTD from Diageo, mix up one of our own coconut water cocktails, like the Coconut Cosmo.