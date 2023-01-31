Valentine’s Day can be tough — whether you’re in a relationship, crushing on someone, or totally single, V-Day plans can be difficult to navigate. Cutesy drink specials make the Hallmark holiday a bit sweeter, though.

Every year, there’s a handful of restaurant chains that break out the pink food dye for the day of romance. Expect lots of sweet garnishes, rose-hued sips, and endless heart motifs. Plus, they typically come with 2-for-1 deals or special prices.

Whether grabbing a round with some pals or planning a date, these drink specials from iconic American chains are sure to make you fall in love.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

We see a Barbie-pink Margarita in your future. The limited-time Grand Romance is the Chili’s Margarita of the Month for February and comes complete with a conversation heart swizzle stick and “a little love.” Grand Marnier, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Monin Blackberry, and fresh sour mix combine in this sweet drink.

Feeling like choosing something a bit more substantial? The chain’s V-Day special “3 for Me” includes an appetizer, entrée, and drink, starting at $10.99.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar

In this economy, $6 drinks are certainly something to swoon over. Applebee’s drink special for February includes two sweet picks: Tipsy Cupid and Date Night Daiquiri.

The first is a vodka lemonade created from Tito’s Vodka, strawberry, premium sour mix, lemonade, and a gummy lip garnish. Visitors can also choose the Daiquiri option, which is a frozen strawberry mango cocktail with Bacardi Superior.

Outback Steakhouse

The Berry Passion ‘Tini is here to steal your heart — and priced at a cool $7, it definitely won’t break it. It combines Tito’s Vodka, Cruzan Passion Fruit Rum, pineapple juice, pureed strawberries, and black cherries. It’s garnished with half a strawberry and is available to-go in select locations. If sweet Martinis aren’t your thing, the menu offers plenty of other similarly-priced cocktails.

A meal deal is available for you and your boo, too. The Four-Course Celebration For Two includes grilled shrimp, side salads, two entrées, and cheesecake to share.

Steak ‘n Shake

These two rosy-hued faves are back at Steak ‘n Shake. The limited-edition red velvet Oreo shake is back, accompanied by a pink sprinkle-topped white chocolate shake.