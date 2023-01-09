Do you have date night plans for Feb. 14 yet? If not, Applebee’s might be the perfect venue for your Galentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day, or Single’s Awareness Day get-together as the chain brings back its signature sweet sips to celebrate the February holiday.

“Smoocho Mucho” drinks are returning to Appleebee’s today, according to a Jan. 9 press release from the brand. Two festive cocktails, with the cutesy names Tipsy Cupid and Date Night Daiquiri, will both retail for $6 at participating Appleebee’s locations across the country.

You know the drill: In keeping with previous Applebee’s seasonal drink releases, the special will include a frozen option and one on the rocks. The Tipsy Cupid is a vodka-spiked lemonade containing Tito’s Handmade Vodka with sour mix, strawberry, and lemonade, topped with a gummy red lip garnish. The brand promises its accompanying frozen Date Night Daiquiri, a sweet strawberry and mango slush created with Bacardi Superior rum, will be “love at first sip.”

Both drinks feature festive V-Day colors and are served up in the brand’s signature Mucho glasses. For those planning a more low-key celebration at home, select Applebee’s locations also offer the cocktails to go.

“We know our guests love heading to their local Applebee’s for date night with friends and their S.O.s,” vice president of beverage innovation Patrick Kirk states in the release. “Flirty, fun, and flavorful, our Smoocho Mucho Sips are the perfect premium cocktail for the ultimate night out!”

Whether sipping on the frozen Daiquiri or vodka lemonade, these drinks just might make you fall in love. We’ll have ours with two straws, please.