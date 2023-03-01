There’s optimistic news for gin producers in the United Kingdom — new export data suggests a strong rebound that surpasses even pre-pandemic numbers.

The value of U.K. gin exports increased by more than 33 percent year-over-year in 2022, according to a Feb. 27 release by The Gin Guild. Recent data from His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) states that exports hit £731 million ($879 million USD) last year, up from £542 million ($651 million USD) in 2021. Last year’s exports surpassed 2019 by 9 percent.

The organization notes significant market growth in South America (led by Brazil, Argentina, and Chile), as well as an increase in exports to Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The United States is the U.K.’s largest market, as last year’s exports hit a value of £218 million ($262 USD).

This successful year wasn’t without some setbacks, though. Shipments to countries in the European Union, post-Brexit, have fallen slightly. Export value to the E.U. dipped 9 percent since 2019. Spain and Ireland recorded the biggest loss, while the Italian market grew significantly.

“The growth in exports reflects the quality, variety, and reputation of British gin. Bartenders and restaurants want to serve it and consumers want to drink it, alongside the high-quality gins now being produced across the world,” The Gin Guild director Pal Gleed states in the release. “These latest figures show the potential for gin sales to continue to grow around the world as the spirit gains market share from other drinks which have traditionally dominated in some countries.”

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!