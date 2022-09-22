Floridian drivers on Interstate 75 experienced travel disruptions Wednesday, after a semi-trailer carrying Coors Light spilled onto the two lanes of the southbound highway.

Just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 21, a crash involving multiple vehicles occurred some 30 miles south of Tampa, according to NPR. One semi-trailer hit another semi while switching lanes, forcing vehicles behind them to brake. A second semi-trailer did not stop and hit both a pickup truck and another semi.

The Coors-carrying semi tipped over, spilling out a plethora of the “blue mountain” logo cans. In a photo posted by the Florida Highway Patrol on Twitter, cases and individual cans are seen strewn across the highway.

Hernando County: The southbound lanes of I-75 at MM296 remain closed following an early morning crash involving several tractor trailers. Traffic is diverted at SR-50. pic.twitter.com/mWlgU56kMo — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) September 21, 2022

Crews quickly responded to the cleanup, clearing the inside shoulder and travel lanes for traffic by 8:30 a.m. The spill was fully clear for regular traffic by 12 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

The driver of the pickup truck reported minor injuries, with no injuries reported by any of the four semi trucks’ drivers.