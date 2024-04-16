These Are the Top 50 Craft Breweries of 2023

On Tuesday, the Brewers Association (BA) released its annual overview of the craft brewing industry and a list of the 50 top-producing craft brewing companies of 2023.

Last year, the number of U.S. craft breweries reached an all-time high, with 9,683 operational across all 50 states and Washington D.C. That figure included 2,071 microbreweries, 3,467 brewpubs, 3,900 taproom breweries, and 245 regional craft breweries. But for the second year in a row, new brewery openings decreased, with just 495 opening their doors in 2023 — down from approximately 550 in 2022. The closing rate also increased year-over-year, but the BA doesn’t seem concerned, referring to the 4-percent rate as “relatively low.”

As a whole, small and independent craft brewers produced 23.4 million barrels of beer in 2023, a one percent decline year-over-year. On the bright side, craft beer’s overall market share grew to 13.3 percent in terms of volume, up 0.2 percent from 2022. The craft brewing sect of the industry also fared better than the overall beer industry, which saw volume shrink by 5.1 percent year-over-year. And yet, retail value increased by 3 percent, with the market valued at approximately $28.6 billion.

“2023 was another competitive and challenging year for small and independent brewers,” said Bart Watson, vice president of strategy and chief economist of the BA, in a press release. “Nevertheless, even as growth has downshifted, small brewers have proved quite resilient, as seen in the increase in number of breweries, relatively low closing rates, and gains in onsite sales and jobs.”

Of the 50 top-producing breweries overall in the U.S., which the BA ranks in terms of beer sales and volume, 40 are small and independent craft brewing companies.

“While distribution is as competitive as ever, we continue to see success stories and pockets of growth across the top 50 list,” Watson explained. “Even in an era of slow growth, the strongest brands still resonate with beer drinkers, regardless of company size or location.”

Check out the full list of the 50 top-producing craft breweries and a map of their locations below.

Rank Company City State 1 D. G. Yuengling and Son Inc Pottsville PA 2 Boston Beer Co Boston, Milton MA, DE 3 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co Chico CA 4 Duvel Moortgat USA Paso Robles, Kansas City, Cooperstown CA, MO, NY 5 Gambrinus Shiner, Berkeley TX, CA 6 Tilray Beer Brands Atlanta, Montauk, San Diego, Bend, Seattle, Portland, Breckenridge, Patchogue GA, NY, CA, OR, WA, OR, CO, NY 7 Artisanal Brewing Ventures Downingtown, Lakewood, Brooklyn PA, NY, NY 8 Brooklyn Brewery Brooklyn NY 9 Monster Brewing Longmont, Tampa, Salt Lake City, Comstock, Dallas CO, FL, UT, MI, TX 10 Athletic Brewing Company Milford CT 11 New Glarus Brewing Co New Glarus WI 12 Deschutes Brewery Bend OR 13 Matt Brewing Co Utica NY 14 Gordon Biersch Brewing Co San Jose CA 15 Allagash Brewing Company Portland ME 16 Georgetown Brewing Co Seattle WA 17 Great Lakes Brewing Company Cleveland OH 18 Harpoon Brewery Boston MA 19 Stevens Point Brewery Stevens Point WI 20 Three Floyds Brewing Munster IN 21 Pittsburgh Brewing Co Pittsburgh PA 22 Rhinegeist Brewery Cincinnati OH 23 Narragansett Brewing Co Pawtucket RI 24 August Schell Brewing Company New Ulm MN 25 Odell Brewing Co Fort Collins CO 26 Craft ‘Ohana (Maui/Modern Times) Kihei, San Diego HI, CA 27 Troegs Brewing Co Hershey PA 28 Fiddlehead Brewing Shelburne VT 29 Minhas Craft Brewery Monroe WI 30 Kings & Convicts Brewing San Diego CA 31 Alaskan Brewing Co Juneau AK 32 Kona Brewing Hawaii Kailua-Kona HI 33 Abita Brewing Co Covington LA 34 Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Athens GA 35 Great Frontier Holdings Eugene, Portland OR, OR 36 BrewDog Brewing Co Canal Winchester OH 37 Summit Brewing Co St. Paul MN 38 Jack’s Abby Brewing, LLC Framingham MA 39 Revolution Brewing Chicago IL 40 Montucky Cold Snacks Bozeman MT 41 Saint Arnold Brewing Co Houston TX 42 Lost Coast Brewery Eureka CA 43 Surly Brewing Company Minneapolis MN 44 Rogue Ales Brewery Newport OR 45 United States Beverage LLC Salt Lake City, Elmsford UT, NY 46 Shipyard Brewing Co Portland ME 47 Pizza Port Carlsbad CA 48 Coronado Brewing Co Coronado CA 49 Drake’s Brewing Co San Leandro CA 50 IndieBrew Atlanta, Nashville GA, TN

