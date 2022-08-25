If you’re looking for that statement bottle to add to your bar cart, your search may be over.

A prototype of The Macallan Horizon, a futuristic choice for the centuries-old brand, dropped on Monday. In a partnership with luxury automotive brand Bentley Motors, The Macallan is delivering a new single malt Scotch whisky in an unusual format. The product is set to launch summer 2023, according to an Aug. 22 press release.

In addition to the unique design, the bottles will include upcycled, repurposed, and ethically-sourced materials. Recycled copper from The Macallan’s spirit stills in its past distillery, recycled wood, aluminum leftover from Bently Motors’ production, and carbon-neutral leather are among the textiles used for the bottle.

Stripes of recycled wood twist 180-degrees around the whisky bottle nestled inside, as the bottle is intended to be stored horizontally.

“Our collaboration with Bentley Motors and the knowledge exchange we have undertaken as a result has inspired us to see things very differently. In the spirits world, everything is upright, such as our stills and our bottles,” The Macallan’s creative director Jaume Ferras states in the release. “When we looked at the horizontal direction pursued by Bentley Motors as part of the automotive industry, it made us consider if and how we could adapt this format for whisky, which ultimately requires to be poured.”

The partnership between the highly-collectible Scotch brand and luxury car company launched in July 2021.

While the main focus of the launch is on the unorthodox whisky bottle, the spirit inside also provides a testament to the brands’ collaboration; The Macallan master whiskey maker Kirsteen Campbell created the single malt’s flavor profile after visiting a Bentley Motors location in Crewe, England. The initial press release does not list tasting notes or expected ABV for the Scotch.

As the bottles won’t be released until next summer, fans have plenty of time to save up for what’s sure to be a hefty price tag.