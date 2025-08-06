To the delight of many of its die-hard fans, the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada” is gearing up for a sequel. Viewers aren’t exactly sure what the future holds for the movie’s iconic characters: Did Emily (Emily Blunt) ever get to go to Paris? Is Andy Sachs’ (Anne Hathaway) journalistic integrity still intact? Did Nigel (Stanley Tucci) ever get his big break? And most importantly, will there be more utterly indulgent grilled cheese scenes with Nate (Adrian Grenier)? Though we’re unsure of what’s gone down at Runway Magazine over the past 20 years, we’re fairly confident the star-studded sequel is sure to bring more high-fashion looks and nostalgic New York scenery to the big screen.

Onlookers have spotted scenes being filmed across New York City in recent weeks, snapping photos and videos of the set whenever possible. And this week, footage revealed that the cast hopped across the river to Brooklyn for their latest shoot. The scene follows Hathaway’s character as she walks with a man who seems to be a new love interest (sorry, Nate), dancing and twirling down the street outside of a lively restaurant. And anyone familiar with NYC’s bar scene likely noticed a familiar sign hiding behind Hathaway’s wide smile and dazzling blue dress.

The neon-lit “restaurant” sign is that of Brooklyn’s Long Island Bar, a legendary spot on Atlantic Ave that’s adored by neighborhood bargoers and industry vets alike. The bar has a rich history and a vintage New York look, making it a strong choice for the movie to include.

Posts of the scene have already sparked some commentary online. Some outspoken social media users were frustrated that the ongoing live-streaming of the filming is spoiling the movie while others suspected from the footage that Hathaway was singing, stirring fears that the sequel is a musical.

We’re happy to take whatever hints we can get on where the plot is headed in “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” but it’s possible that this sighting actually gives us more questions than answers. Will the sequel be a musical? Is Andy a Brooklyn girl now? And will we see Toby Cecchini behind the bar making a batch of Gimlets? It’s unclear whether the bar is purely a backdrop or if the Long Island Bar name will be tied into the plot, but we can only hope that the film includes some sort of shoutout to the iconic institution.