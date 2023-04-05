For his latest commercial venture, Elon Musk is asking Tesla enthusiasts to kick back with an ice-cold GigaBier.

The Tesla GigaBier, a pilsner-style beer, is Musk’s second foray into the beverage space. The beer was first announced in late 2021 to celebrate the opening of Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, Tesla’s first European manufacturing location, according to Insider. The vaguely car-themed refreshment is now exclusively available in Europe through Tesla’s website.

“Tesla GigaBier is designed to emulate the form of Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking,” the brand website states, referencing Tesla’s unreleased vehicle model. Notes of citrus, bergamot, and sweet fruit are present in the beer, per the brand’s tasting profile. The site adds that the limited-edition offering, made in Berlin, is brewed using its “exclusive strain of Cyberhops.” (The brand doesn’t offer details on what Cyberhops may contain.)

The beer is housed in glossy, obsidian-colored packaging, complete with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. It doesn’t come cheap, either: GigaBier is sold in packs of three for €89 ($97.21 USD), meaning each 11-ounce brewski will set you back a cool $32.42. (It’s also worth noting that the bottled GigaBier is slightly smaller than the standard 12-ounce beer offered in the U.S.) Despite the expense, Musk fans have already taken to the platform to show off the arrival of their GigaBier packages.

To put that price tag into context, Musk would need to sell over 1.36 billion individual bottles of GigaBier to cover the cost of his recent $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.