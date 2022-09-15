Friends don’t let friends snub their favorite tequila brands. That, at least, seemed to be the theme of Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (RHOBH).

To state the obvious: Spoilers for the Sept. 14 episode are ahead.

The tense episode of the reality show’s 12th season centered on Housewife Kyle Richards and older sister Kathy Hilton. They, along with their group of glam Housewives, visited several bars and restaurants during a trip to Aspen, Colo.

Throughout the show, Kathy Hilton repeatedly reminded the Housewives of Casa Del Sol, a tequila brand in which she recently invested. During a visit to Kemo Sabe, a Western apparel shop where Kyle rented a private room, the women imbibed drinks — particularly the Casa Del Sol stocked at the bar. But co-star Lisa Rinna made a fatal move: She instead called for Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

Of course, this wasn’t acceptable to Hilton, who was intent on promoting her investment to both her friends and Bravo audiences.

“I just want to try it ’cause it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila. I just haven’t tried it,” Rinna said in defense. In response, Hilton had a few harsh words for Rinna.

To add to the bizarreness of this exchange, the Housewives all donned hats of various styles while sipping Margaritas in the Aspen shop.

Fans quickly flocked to social media to tweet about the divisive move. Some loyal fans flocked to Kathy’s side, while others dismissed the squabble altogether.

It just came off so hurtful and dismissive. I seriously feel so bad for Kathy. She didn’t deserve to be treated like that. It felt deliberate and mean 😣 — Reality Soup (@RealityySoup) September 8, 2022

Some unlucky viewers missed out on the moment completely, like this unfortunate RHOBH fan:

Can you please fix the NYC power outage it’s interfering with my ability to watch RHOBH and that just won’t do. Biden is going to have to call a national emergency if I don’t get to see tequilagate tonight — Marlee Loiben (@MarleeLoiben2) September 8, 2022

Bravo fan account Queens of Bravo reported that Kathy’s daughter Paris Hilton subtly joined the drama. The socialite reportedly “liked” several tweets in support of her mother’s spirit line and, in a tweet of her own, referred to her aunt Kyle Richards as “so unkind.”

Bottom line? Read the room before you order a drink.