Kendell Jenner’s infamous 818 Tequila is introducing a premium offering to its lineup — this time, with a hefty $200 price tag and bizarre bottle.

Eight Reserve by 818 is an ultra-premium Añejo tequila dropping at retailers next month, according to an Aug. 18 press release. The liquid apparently contains a blend of aged tequilas, ranging from 1 – 8 years old. But it’s the packaging most folks will likely be more interested in.

Designed to mimic the number “8”, the ceramic bottle looks like a cross between something H&M has thought up and a pretzel. Traditional? No. Handcrafted ceramic from artisans in Pachuca, Mexico? Apparently so.

If Kim Kardashian’s apparent reaction to tasting the tequila last week is any indication, things aren’t looking too optimistic on the flavor front. During Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, Kim took a shot of an amber-colored tequila then immediately spat it out. The video doesn’t specifically name the spirit brand, but two of the distinctive 818 Reserve Tequila bottles appear on a table nearby.

For those looking to try the tequila, Eight Reserve will be available in New York, Texas, Florida, Nevada, Illinois, and California from Sep. 19.