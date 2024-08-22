On Thursday, Tequila Ocho announced its release of Plata Puntas 2024. Bottled at 108 proof, the spirit is the third release of the overproof expression at its highest ABV yet.

The Plata Puntas collection, which debuted in 2022, was kickstarted by Tequila Ocho co-founder and fifth-generation tequilero Carlos Camarena to demonstrate the importance of using high-quality, fully mature agave plants while distilling tequila. Each year since Plata Puntas’ launch, Camarena has increased each expression’s proof, making the 2024 release the highest-proofed in the brand’s lineup.

The agave plants used to distill Plata Puntas 2024 were harvested from a single field called Rancho Mirandillas located in the Jalisco highlands, about an hour northwest of the brand’s distillery in Arandas. A blend of high-proof cuts is distilled from these agaves and proofed down using deep well water. According to the brand, Plata Puntas 2024 offers aromas of dried fruit, salted chocolate, and agave. On the palate, butterscotch and cacao spiciness dominate before a long, creamy finish takes over.

“Puntas 2024 is our highest proof in the Ocho lineup, but the real significance of this is, by using less water to proof down the tequila, we can preserve even more character of the agaves,” Camarena said in a press release. “The result is an explosion of flavors that evoke all of the senses and a beautiful sipping tequila that expresses the unique terroir from which the agaves were harvested.”

Tequila Ocho Plata Puntas is scheduled to hit shelves nationwide this month for a suggested retail price of $74.99.