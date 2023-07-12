Tequila Cazadores launched a tequila-based coffee liqueur this week, according to a press release. Cazadores Café, made with the brand’s blanco tequila and roasted Mexican coffee, is now available in national markets for $29.99 per bottle.

“Following the trends we’ve seen in coffee-based cocktails and the popularity of the Espresso Martini, we wanted to create a tequila-based liqueur that would appeal to a wide range of cocktail enthusiasts in a new and innovative way,” brand director Jay Needham says in the release.

The brand says the liqueur’s tasting notes include vanilla, chocolate, and roasted coffee, with a light sweetness from agave nectar. Each 1.5-ounce shot of Cazadores Café contains 3 milligrams of caffeine, a press representative tells VinePair.

The steady popularity of coffee-based drinks shows no signs of waning. A recent survey from Drinks International shows that the Espresso Martini is one of the most popular orders in the world. Cazadores Café also has the potential to satisfy previous customers of the now-discontinued Patrón X.O Cafe, which was scrapped by the brand in late 2021 following the decision to shift production focus to its core lineup.