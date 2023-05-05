This Airbnb is the perfect pick for “Ted Lasso” fans.

To celebrate the third season of the highly-acclaimed series, Airbnb is offering a chance for fans to stay at the series’ beloved pub, The Crown & Anchor. The promotional stay is part of a brand partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, per a press release.

Three one-night stays will be available in late October on Airbnb’s platform, with up to four guests per stay. After requesting the stay, guests will pay £11 ($13.90) a night for this one-of-a-kind booking. Airbnb users can apply for these three spots starting mid-March, but the brand doesn’t divulge exactly how the lucky guests are chosen.

The Emmy-winning series “Ted Lasso” is an Apple+ original centered on an American football coach tasked with guiding a British team. The Crown & Anchor, a traditional English pub, is Coach Lasso’s favorite drinking hole and just steps away from his on-screen apartment. Actress Annette Badland, who plays pub owner Mae in the series, will act as host during the immersive experience.

“The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond — it’s where friends, colleagues and teammates come together to celebrate our triumphs or cope with the agony of relegation,” Annette Badland says in the release. “[It’s] time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that Coach Lasso inspires. After all, we’re Richmond ‘til we die!”

As for the pub fare, we’d recommend the series’ famed biscuits or “garbage water,” as Lasso refers to the tea.