Beloved retail chain Target is hoping to hit a bullseye with its first selection of pre-made cocktails under the label Casa Cantina.

The launch includes three pre-mixed “wine cocktails”: a classic lime Margarita, strawberry Margarita and Piña Colada. Made without artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup, the cocktails are also vegan and gluten-free, and feature fresh fruit ingredients such as strawberries, pineapple, and coconut.

Each bottle and box of Casa Cantina packs a whopping 13.9 percent ABV, similar to other existing wine-based margaritas such as Rancho La Gloria, which also has an ABV of 13.9 percent.

In the June 14 press release, Target’s executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer Rick Gomez says the launch will help bridge together the food and beverage offerings of the retail and grocery chain.

“At Target, our approach is to help guests discover the joy of food during life’s everyday moments. Whether it’s quality craft cocktails and protein for the grill to seasonal salad kits and freshly prepared deli sides, we’re proud to offer that only-at-Target combination of convenience, value and inspiration,” he says.

These ready-to-serve bottled cocktails join Target’s existing alcoholic beverage lineup of California Roots wines. These budget-friendly bottles debuted in September 2017 with $5 wines including a Red Blend and Chardonnay, and the line has since expanded to include sangria, rosé and others.

The bottled versions of Casa Cantina cocktails are available online for $9.99, while three-liter boxes retail for $17.99. Casa Cantina is exclusive to Target and has been available since June 12 for in-store shopping, pickup and same-day delivery nationwide at all Target stores that offer wine.