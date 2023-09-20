Golf legend Tiger Woods and popstar Justin Timberlake opened the doors to a new joint business venture on Wednesday: T-Squared Social, a New York City sports bar and entertainment experience.

Nestled in the middle of midtown Manhattan, T-Squared Social — aptly named for Tiger and Timberlake — was opened in partnership with Golf Magazine parent company 8AM Golf and global real estate developer Nexus Luxury Collection. According to a joint press release, the bar and entertainment venue seeks to redefine the multidimensional dining experience by offering upscale food and drink options alongside interactive gameplay and premium sports-watching opportunities on one of over 35 televisions. The 22,000 square-foot space, located in the grand lobby of Emigrant Savings Bank — America’s oldest savings bank, owned by 8AM Golf owner Howard Milstein — is also home to New York City’s largest television, a 200-inch high definition flat screen.

“The idea for T-Squared Social came to us during a round of golf at Albany, our development in The Bahamas,” Woods said in the press release. “Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favorite things and brings people together just to have a great time.”

When not watching sports, patrons are encouraged to participate in the immersive games offered at T-Squared, including state-of-the-art Full Swing golf simulators, duckpin bowling, darts, and more. Beverage menu items include cocktails and mocktails, domestic and international beers, and a selection of local and international wines.

“We knew a concept like T-Squared Social would thrive in New York,” Timberlake explained in the release. “It’s a beautiful space that transcends the typical sports bar experience. You can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort.”

While T-Squared Social serves as Woods and Timberlake’s first collaboration in the hospitality industry, it’s likely not the pair’s last project with the Nexus Luxury Collection — both celebrities are shareholders in the real estate development company.

“The timing for our flagship location in Manhattan feels right, and we believe this concept can easily grow to other major cities around the world,” Christopher Anand, Nexus CEO and managing partner explains. “While we’re laser-focused right now on our inaugural location, we can’t wait to see what the future of the business holds.”