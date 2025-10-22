When browsing store shelves for their beloved cans of Surfside, some customers might instead come across another vodka-spiked drink that looks eerily similar. Skimmers, a brand of canned vodka iced teas and lemonades launched by Anheuser-Busch InBev in April 2025, boasts a suspiciously similar package design. There’s a large blue logo placed over a sun motif, as well as multi-colored stripes toward the bottom of the can. At a quick glance, the cans are nearly indistinguishable.

And on Tuesday, Pennsylvania-based Stateside Brands — the parent company behind Surfside — filed a lawsuit in Philadelphia’s federal court to strike back at the knockoff. In the suit, Stateside alleges that the Skimmers product infringes on the company’s trademarks related to Surfside.

Surfside was the fastest growing alcohol brand across the U.S. last year with 362 percent value growth from 2023 to 2024. Named VinePair’s Next Wave Rising Drinks Brand of 2024, Surfside increased sales from 1.3 million cases in 2023 to 4.9 million cases in 2024. The brand has clearly resonated with drinkers, and now Stateside Brands is accusing AB InBev of capitalizing on this success to bolster its own product.

“Instead of competing in the RTD industry on a level playing field, Anheuser-Busch decided to give itself an unlawful edge in the market by designing its Skimmers product to look strikingly similar to the Surfside products,” the company stated in the suit. “Indeed, as shown in the comparison table below, the design for the Skimmers product mimics each element of Stateside’s Surfside Trade Dress and conveys the same overall appearance and commercial impression.”

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction against AB InBev that would force the company to change its design including all products, promotional materials, and advertisements. The suit also demands AB InBev pay Stateside Brands punitive damages, including “any and all profits” that it has earned on the Skimmers cans.

According to trademark law firm Gerben IP, Surfside’s argument might be an uphill battle as Stateside Brands allegedly never obtained a federal trademark registration for the Surfside can design.

“The lack of registration doesn’t mean Stateside can’t win the case, but it leaves a major hole in its trademark strategy. To prevail, the company will need to prove that consumers have come to associate the Surfside packaging specifically with Stateside,” Gerben IP states. “And it doesn’t walk into court with the ‘presumption of ownership’ for the design. That’s a tougher, more evidence-heavy road.”

The filing has the potential to lead to a contentious fight, with an AB InBev spokesperson telling Philly Mag: “We believe this lawsuit is without merit and will vigorously defend against it.”

