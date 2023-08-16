Maui Brewing Company announced the launch of fundraising initiative Kokua project on Tuesday, created to support the ongoing needs of Maui residents affected by this month’s tragic wildfires. In addition to contributing to immediate relief efforts on the island, the Hawaiian brewery will collaborate with brewers across the country to create a beer that will provide continued funds and awareness.

The Kokua project will donate 100 percent of the beer’s proceeds to the Legacy of Aloha, Makai Foundation, and Maui Brewing Co. Fire Fund. The wildfires, which broke out on August 8 and spread quickly due to a combination of high temperatures and strong winds, have destroyed over 2,500 acres of land and taken the lives of over 100 people.

When the fires struck the town of Lahaina, where Maui Brewing Co. was first founded in 2005, the brewery immediately took action to provide relief to victims. Kokua, meaning “extending help to others” and “we are all in this together” in Hawaiian, encapsulates Maui Brewing Co.’s commitment to aiding its community through the project. According to the brewery’s website, the initiative was inspired by Sierra Nevada’s Resilience project, a collaborative beer created to support the victims of the devastating Camp Fire in 2018.

Breweries can sign up to participate in the project on Maui Brewing Co.’s website, which will continue to be updated with details including a release date for the beer. Customers can help by looking to purchase the Kokua beer when it launches to contribute to the cause’s proceeds.

