Stoli is releasing a limited-edition bottle in support of Ukraine in light of Russia’s ongoing invasion in the country. All proceeds from the bottle will be donated to nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which provides fresh meals to both Ukrainian refugees and those sheltering in the country.

“As Ukrainians continue to suffer unimaginable losses, we are doing our small part to show unequivocal support,” said Stoli Group CEO Damian McKinney in today’s press release. “This Stoli Vodka bottle will not only provide financial resources to Ukraine but is also a symbol of solidarity.”

A mosaic blue and yellow pattern adorns the bottle, drawing inspiration from the Ukrainian flag. Other visual elements include the words #LIBERATEUKRAINE and a dove carrying an olive branch, a traditional symbol of peace.

In a recent rebranding effort, Stoli shortened its name from Stolichnaya everywhere outside of Russia in an effort to distance itself from its Russian roots and to demonstrate its “vehement position” against Putin’s regime. Stoli has been manufactured in Latvia since 2000, when its founder and Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler was exiled from the country for expressing opposition to Russian president Vladimir Putin.